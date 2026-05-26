New Rover Data Shows Pets Influence Summer Soccer Viewing Habits, Serving as Mood Boosters and Game-Day Companions

Sixty-nine percent of pet parents plan to watch the soccer tournament this summer alongside their pets, with 70% modifying plans to prioritize their pets’ well-being

Ronaldo, Pele, and Salah are among the trending soccer-related pet names this year

SEATTLE, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc., the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today released new data that reveals how pets are being factored into sports events and celebrations as highly anticipated summer soccer matches kick off. Rover also shares new data on the latest pet naming trends, including which soccer stars and terms are influencing naming decisions*.

Based on a recent Rover survey of 1,000 U.S. pet parents**, how they participate in major sports events is often shaped by their pets, with 69% planning to watch soccer or other sports events with their pet this summer. According to Rover’s survey, 70% of pet parents have modified summer sports plans in favor of their pet, with 30% limiting time away from home and 24% canceling plans entirely.

Rover’s data shows that pet parents view their pets as part of the gameday process and a source of relief. Seventy-three percent of pet parents say their pet plays a role during big sports events, whether as a comforting companion (55%) or a full-on participant (16%). Half (51%) of pet parents say their pet's presence helps them calm down or cheer up faster when their favorite team loses.

“Pets are central to how we live, socialize and even process the world around us - and this data proves that major sports games are no exception,” said Nicole Ellis, certified professional dog trainer and Rover Pet People Panelist. “Pet parents are factoring their pet's needs and companionship into their summer sports plans, from cheering on the team together at home to seeking out pet-friendly social events. A lot of fans are even naming their dogs and cats based off of their favorite athletes, the ultimate expression of fandom.”

Pets as Game-Day Essentials

Rover’s findings highlight the emotional and interactive roles pets play during high-stakes sports viewing:

Comical Disruptions: 47% of pet parents have experienced a comical disruption from their pet while watching a major sports event, such as blocking the TV or excited barking during a crucial moment.

47% of pet parents have experienced a comical disruption from their pet while watching a major sports event, such as blocking the TV or excited barking during a crucial moment. Emotional Intuition: The majority (87%) believe their pet can sense excitement or stress during a game, while 38% talk to their pets while watching.

The majority (87%) believe their pet can sense excitement or stress during a game, while 38% talk to their pets while watching. Good Luck Charms: 61% of pet parents are superstitious, believing their pet’s behavior or presence can influence a certain outcome. (E.g. pets sitting in specific spots, wearing certain gear or accessories.)





Integrating Pets into In-Person Sports Events and Routines

The desire to include pets in the fun extends to in-person experiences and daily routines:

Pets Influence Attendance Decisions: 82% of pet parents say their pet influences their decision to attend major events.

82% of pet parents say their pet influences their decision to attend major events. Attendance Preference: 60% of pet parents would be more likely to attend this summer’s soccer tournament or other major sports events if their pet could accompany them.

60% of pet parents would be more likely to attend this summer’s soccer tournament or other major sports events if their pet could accompany them. Pet-Friendly Socializing: 91% of pet parents would be interested in attending a local pet-friendly watch party, and 16% have gone to a pet-friendly restaurant or venue specifically to watch a sports game with their dog.

91% of pet parents would be interested in attending a local pet-friendly watch party, and 16% have gone to a pet-friendly restaurant or venue specifically to watch a sports game with their dog. Routine Breaks: 77% of pet parents plan dog walking or potty breaks around halftime or other intermissions during sports events.





Pets in Sports Fandom and Pop Culture

Pets are fully integrated into the culture of sports fandom:

Involving Pets in Celebrations: 75% of pet parents include their pets in sports fandom, including giving special treats (39%), dressing them in team gear (34%), and bringing them to pet-friendly sports events (14%).

75% of pet parents include their pets in sports fandom, including giving special treats (39%), dressing them in team gear (34%), and bringing them to pet-friendly sports events (14%). Name Inspiration: More than half (52%) of pet parents have considered naming a pet after a favorite sports icon, team, mascot, or host city/country, with another 42% liking the idea for a future pet. The top pet names inspired by this summer’s big soccer matches are Pele (trending up 18% for cats this year), Ronaldo (trending up 50% for cats this year), and Salah (trending up 75% for dogs this year).





While pets are an integral part of a person’s lifestyle, not every moment is best shared. Two thirds (67%) of pet parents report feeling anxiety when leaving their pet to attend an event and 17% have booked a pet sitter specifically for that reason. Attending events in-person or not, nearly half of pet parents (45%) admit their pet’s daily routine is impacted during busy sports seasons. Find a sitter or walker on Rover.com who can help make sure your pet is safe and happy while you’re cheering on your favorite team.

*New Rover research based on an April 2026 survey of 1,000 U.S. pet parents, via Pollfish.

**Top pet names are based on an analysis of millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents on Rover.com . Nationally trending pet names by category (e.g. sports, celebrity, food) are based on growth over the past twelve months with no minimum of new pets added, per name.

This report is not endorsed or sponsored by any of the brands, celebrities or businesses mentioned within.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint spans 18 countries, including North America (US and Canada) Europe, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Poland and Australia. Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and now training. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com .

Press Contact:

Kristin Sandberg

pr@rover.com

360-510-6365