New Rover Data Shows Pets Influence Summer Soccer Viewing Habits, Serving as Mood Boosters and Game-Day Companions

Seventy four per cent of Canadian pet parents plan to watch sports events alongside their pets this summer, with 71% modifying plans to prioritize their pets’ well-being

Messi, FIFA, Neymar, and Kane are among Rover’s latest top trending soccer-inspired pet names

SEATTLE, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. , the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today released new data that reveals how pets are being factored into sports events and celebrations as highly anticipated summer soccer matches kick off. Rover also shares new data on the latest pet naming trends, including which soccer stars and terms are influencing naming decisions*.

Rover’s report shows that the way pet parents participate in major sports events is often influenced by their pets, with 84% making decisions based on their well-being. According to new data from Rover**, 71% of pet parents have modified plans in favour of their pet, with nearly one-third (31%) limiting their time away from home and 19% cancelling plans entirely to be with their pet instead.

“Pets are not just part of the family; they’re central to how we live and socialize, even during major sports moments,” said Phil Tedeschi, professor and researcher on the human-animal bond and Rover Pet People Panelist. “Rover’s research confirms that pet parents are increasingly factoring their pet's needs, including companionship, into summer sports plans, whether that’s cheering on the team together at home or attending pet-friendly social activities. While sports events can be exciting for people, the crowds, warmer weather and sudden bursts of noise like fireworks or cheering can be overwhelming for pets, whose hearing is more sensitive than ours. Rover’s commitment is to ensure pet parents can enjoy these moments, knowing their pets are safe, happy and cared for with a sitter from Rover.”

Pets as Game-Day Essentials

Findings highlight the emotional and interactive roles pets play during high-stakes sports viewing:

Comfort Companionship: Over half (59%) of pet parents identify their pets as comforting companions during tense moments and 8% see their pet as a full-on participant. Half (51%) feel uplifted by their pet's presence after a loss.

Over half (59%) of pet parents identify their pets as comforting companions during tense moments and 8% see their pet as a full-on participant. Half (51%) feel uplifted by their pet's presence after a loss. Emotional Intuition: The majority (82%) believe their pet can sense excitement or stress during a game, while 38% talk to their pets while watching.

The majority (82%) believe their pet can sense excitement or stress during a game, while 38% talk to their pets while watching. Good Luck Charms: 55% of pet parents are superstitious, believing their pet’s behaviour or presence can influence a certain outcome (e.g. pets sitting in specific spots, wearing certain gear or accessories).





Integrating Pets into In-Person Sporting Events and Routines

The desire to include pets in the fun extends to in-person experiences and daily routines:

Attendance Preference: 54% of pet parents would be more likely to attend a major sports event if their pet could safely and comfortably accompany them.

54% of pet parents would be more likely to attend a major sports event if their pet could safely and comfortably accompany them. Pet-Friendly Interactions: 26% of parents have shared photos or videos on social media of their pets reacting to or watching sports, and 15% have gone to a pet-friendly restaurant or venue specifically to watch a sports game with their dog.

26% of parents have shared photos or videos on social media of their pets reacting to or watching sports, and 15% have gone to a pet-friendly restaurant or venue specifically to watch a sports game with their dog. Pet fandom: Nearly a third (30%) of pet parents consider their pet to be a "fan" of their favourite sports team.





Pets in Sports Fandom and Pop Culture

Pets are fully integrated into the culture of sports fandom:

Involving Pets in Celebrations: 75% of pet parents include their pets in sports fandom, including giving special treats (39%), dressing them in team gear (29%), and bringing them to pet-friendly sports events (14%).

75% of pet parents include their pets in sports fandom, including giving special treats (39%), dressing them in team gear (29%), and bringing them to pet-friendly sports events (14%). Comical Disruptions: Nearly half (45%) of pet parents have experienced a comical disruption from their pet while watching a major sporting event, such as blocking the TV or excited barking during a crucial moment.

Nearly half (45%) of pet parents have experienced a comical disruption from their pet while watching a major sporting event, such as blocking the TV or excited barking during a crucial moment. Name Inspiration: One third (34%) of pet parents have considered naming a pet after a favourite sports icon, team, mascot, or host city/country, with another 46% liking the idea for a future pet. The top pet names inspired by this summer’s big matches include FIFA (trending up 15% for dogs), Neymar and Neymar Jr. (new to the list for both dogs and cats this year), Messi (trending up 42% for dogs), and Kane (trending up 25% for cats).





While pets are an integral part of a person’s lifestyle, not every moment is best shared. Two thirds (68%) of pet parents report feeling anxiety when leaving their pet to attend an event, with 20% having booked a pet sitter specifically for that reason. Attending events in-person or not, nearly half of pet parents (44%) admit their pet’s daily routine is impacted during busy sports seasons. For moments when pets are best left at home, Rover’s community of trusted sitters and walkers can help ensure they are safe and cared for.

*New Rover research based on an April 2026 survey of 500 Canadian pet parents, via Pollfish.

**Top pet names are based on an analysis of millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents on Rover.com . Nationally trending pet names by category are based on growth over the past 12 months with no minimum of new pets added, per name.

This report is not endorsed or sponsored by any of the brands, celebrities or businesses mentioned within.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Washington, Rover is the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover’s global footprint spans 18 countries, including North America (US and Canada), Europe, including the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Poland and Australia. Rover sees and serves the unique needs of every pet by connecting pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and now training. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com .

Press Contact:

Kristin Sandberg

pr@rover.com

360-510-6365