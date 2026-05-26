Check-Cap Presents MBody AI Robotics Platform at Miami Investor Summit





ISFIYA, Israel and LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check-Cap Ltd. (“Check-Cap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: $MBAI) today announced that John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI Corp. (“MBody AI”), the AI-as-a-Service enterprise robotics company that is party to a proposed business combination with the Company, will present at the Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit. Centurion One Capital will host the invitation-only event at The Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Fowler will deliver a presentation, join a panel discussion, and hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. The Summit brings together institutional investors, family offices, and growth-stage allocators evaluating the next wave of AI and enterprise robotics issuers ahead of public listing.

The presentation comes as the proposed business combination between Check-Cap and MBody AI continues to advance. On April 30, 2026, Check-Cap reported that Nasdaq had completed its initial review of the listing application submitted in connection with the merger, and that the Company had responded to all questions in the Supplemental Information Request Form. The application, originally submitted on February 24, 2026, is among the final regulatory steps before the combined company commences trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The merger has been approved by shareholders of both companies. The proposed business combination between Check-Cap Ltd. and MBody AI Corp. remains on track to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Being invited to Centurion One puts MBody AI in front of the institutional investors tracking enterprise AI and robotics at the right moment, ahead of our planned public listing. We're delivering multi-site rollouts under long-term subscription agreements, and our Fortune 500 customers in hospitality and gaming are asking us how fast we can scale. I look forward to giving the Centurion One room a closer look at MBody AI.”

— John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer, MBody AI Corp.

“With Nasdaq’s initial listing review complete, our 2025 Annual Report on file, and shelf eligibility in place as of May 1, 2026, Check-Cap is moving through the final regulatory steps to combine with MBody AI and bring this AI and robotics business to the public markets. John Fowler’s presentation at Centurion One’s inaugural Miami Summit gives the institutional audience an early look at the operating story behind the combined company.”

— David Lontini, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Check-Cap Ltd.

Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit

Format: Presentations, panel discussions, and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: The Faena Forum, Miami Beach, Florida

Registration: Centurion One Capital – Miami Summit

Learn more about MBody AI’s growth trajectory at investors.mbody.ai

About Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a technology company executing a strategic transformation through its shareholder-approved merger with MBody AI. Upon completion, Check-Cap expects to become a publicly traded leader in embodied artificial intelligence, delivering enterprise-grade AI orchestration for robotic systems across hospitality, healthcare, logistics, and data center operations.

About MBody AI Corp.

MBody AI is an embodied artificial intelligence company building the autonomous workforce of the future. Its proprietary, hardware-agnostic MBody AI Orchestrator platform delivers real-time data intelligence and AI-driven performance insights for robotic fleets, with capabilities spanning deployment optimization, predictive maintenance, and full-fleet coordination. MBody AI serves Fortune 500 enterprises and blue-chip customers across multiple industry verticals. For more information, visit www.mbody.ai.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital makes principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. The firm partners with visionary entrepreneurs, providing capital, expertise, and a global network of connections. For more information, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in graphics, images, headlines, and other visual elements of this release, including any references or imagery suggesting a future Nasdaq listing. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which include, among others, statements regarding the completion and timing of the merger with MBody AI, the anticipated Nasdaq listing and commencement of trading, the Company’s ability to maintain continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the expected benefits of the merger, MBody AI’s technology roadmap and commercial scaling, the Company’s beliefs about market and technology trends, the anticipated growth of the embodied AI market, the future operations and positioning of the combined company, the anticipated use or non-use of the equity line of credit facility with ARC Group International Inc., the expected timeline for closing the merger, the Company’s expected eligibility to file a registration statement on Form F-3 utilizing the baby shelf instructions, and the Company’s ability to access the public capital markets thereunder. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of closing conditions, the ability to complete the merger on the anticipated timeline or at all, the ability to receive Nasdaq approval of the Company’s initial listing application, satisfy all initial listing requirements, and commence trading on Nasdaq, none of which is assured, integration risks, customer concentration risks, market conditions, the Company’s ability to satisfy the eligibility requirements for Form F-3 (including the baby shelf instructions) and limitations on the amount of securities that may be sold thereunder, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the Company will receive Nasdaq approval or that trading on Nasdaq will commence on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact and Media Contact

MZ Group North America

Shannon Devine / Jamie Kirchen

ir@mbody.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7910cf91-2487-4f02-8f21-112c31b6bce5