Check-Cap: MBody AI Brings AI Robotics to Buyers Edge Platform Operators, Manufacturers and Distributors





ISFIYA, Israel and LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check-Cap Ltd. (“Check-Cap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MBAI) today announced that MBody AI Corp. (“MBody AI”) has entered into a new referral and channel partner agreement with Buyers Edge Platform OpCo LLC (the “Buyers Edge Platform”), a leading digital procurement network and solutions partner for the foodservice industry. The partnership positions MBody AI’s Orchestrator™ as Buyers Edge Platform’s physical‑AI and robotics provider, giving MBody AI access to approximately 286,000 operator locations across foodservice and hospitality markets.

Under the agreement, Buyers Edge Platform will serve as a referral and channel partner, introducing the MBody AI Orchestrator platform and robotics‑managed services to its extensive operator network beginning July 2026.

MBody AI’s hardware-agnostic platform enables deployment of robots into broad robotic categories, which may include cleaning, back-of-house automation, logistics and prep assistance, and others. Demand will be driven by operator needs identified through Buyers Edge Platform’s sales network and data insights.

MBody AI Orchestrator

The MBody AI Orchestrator is MBody AI’s centralized intelligent software and service platform, designed to coordinate and scale autonomous robotic operations across diverse environments. Acting as the command layer for MBody AI’s solutions, Orchestrator integrates AI and real-time data insights to manage multi-robot deployments, with a goal to optimize performance of robotic fleets. The Orchestrator platform enables customers to monitor robotic fleet operations remotely, assign tasks, and use AI to turn robotic telemetry data into improved operational decision making.

David Lewis, EVP, Distributor Relations and Strategic Partnership of Buyers Edge Platform, said, “Buyers Edge Platform exists to deliver better outcomes for operators, through data, AI and strategic relationships. We are continuously surfacing new solutions, and robotics is a growing area of innovation. We are excited to help our members access a technology that can materially improve their operations.”

“This partnership represents a significant inflection point for the adoption of MBody AI’s Orchestrator for intelligent robotics in foodservice and hospitality to mitigate labor shortages and drive cost efficiencies,” said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI. “Buyers Edge Platform’s decision to partner with MBody AI signals a strong market validation for robotics in these industries. As a leading digital procurement network in the foodservice industry, Buyers Edge Platform stands out as an ideal partner to accelerate robotic deployment nationwide. The partnership also creates an opportunity for future expansion into Canada.”

The Business Combination with MBody AI

The proposed business combination between Check-Cap and MBody AI (the “Proposed Merger”) continues to advance. On April 30, 2026, Check-Cap reported that Nasdaq had completed its initial review of the listing application submitted in connection with the Proposed Merger, and that the Company had responded to all questions in the Supplemental Information Request Form. The application, originally submitted on February 24, 2026, represents one of the final steps in Nasdaq’s initial listing review. Any Nasdaq listing and the commencement of trading remain subject to Nasdaq approval and are not assured.

The Proposed Merger has been approved by the shareholders of both companies and remains on track to close, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Buyers Edge Platform’s network, trusted reputation and data insights make them an ideal partner to accelerate robotics deployment across the industry,” said David Lontini, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Check-Cap. “We remain fully committed to the Proposed Merger transaction with MBody AI Corp. We are making steady progress toward completion, subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals.”

Learn more about MBody AI at ir.mbody.ai.

About Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: MBAI) is a technology company executing a strategic transformation through its shareholder-approved merger with MBody AI. Upon completion, Check-Cap expects to become a publicly traded leader in embodied artificial intelligence, delivering enterprise-grade AI orchestration for robotic systems across hospitality, gaming, commercial real estate, healthcare, and data center operations.

About MBody AI Corp.

MBody AI is an embodied artificial intelligence company building the autonomous workforce of the future. Its proprietary, hardware-agnostic MBody AI Orchestrator™ intelligent software and service platform delivers real-time data intelligence and AI-driven performance insights for robotic fleets, with capabilities spanning deployment optimization, predictive maintenance, and full-fleet coordination. MBody AI serves Fortune 500 enterprises and blue-chip customers across multiple industry verticals. For more information, visit www.mbody.ai.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, delivering savings, insights, and technology that help operators, distributors, and manufacturers succeed. Through its portfolio of solutions—including Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Services, Software Solutions, and Supply Chain Management—Buyers Edge is reshaping how the foodservice industry connects and thrives. At the heart of its work is a culture built on a passion for collaboration, technology, and helping foodservice businesses succeed.

Learn more: https://buyersedgeplatform.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in graphics, images, headlines, and other visual elements of this release, including any references or imagery suggesting a future Nasdaq listing. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which include, among others, statements regarding the completion and timing of the merger with MBody AI, the anticipated Nasdaq listing and commencement of trading, the Company’s ability to maintain continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the expected benefits of the merger, MBody AI’s technology roadmap and commercial scaling, the completion of additional deployments by MBody AI including those in new states, the ability of MBody AI to convert pilot and/or proof-of-concept trials into commercial deployments, the anticipated benefits of, and MBody AI's ability to realize value from, the referral and channel partner agreement with Buyers Edge Platform, including access to operator locations across the Buyers Edge network and the conversion of referrals into commercial deployments and revenue, the future expansion of MBody AI's deployments into new geographies, including Canada, Company’s beliefs about market and technology trends, the anticipated growth of the embodied AI market and the market for service robotics therein, the future operations and positioning of the combined company, the expected timeline for closing the merger, and the Company’s ability to access the public capital markets. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of closing conditions, the ability to complete the merger on the anticipated timeline or at all, the ability to receive Nasdaq approval of the Company’s initial listing application, satisfy all initial listing requirements, and commence trading on Nasdaq, none of which is assured, integration risks, customer concentration risks, market conditions, the Company’s ability to satisfy the eligibility requirements for Form F-3 (including the baby shelf instructions) and limitations on the amount of securities that may be sold thereunder, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the Company will receive Nasdaq approval or that trading on Nasdaq will commence on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Quick Facts

Issuer Check-Cap Ltd. Symbol MBAI on the Nasdaq Partner Buyers Edge Platform OpCo LLC (the “Buyer’s Edge Platform”), a

procurement network for foodservice Network Reach Buyers Edge Platform supports approximately 286,000 US operator

locations Markets Foodservice and Hospitality Agreement Referral and channel partner agreement



Investor Relations Contact and Media Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

Investor Relations: ir@mbody.ai

Media Contact:

Core IR

ir@mbody.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c84ed4dc-5c32-4494-a583-33328b9c8e5b