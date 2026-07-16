Check-Cap: MBody AI Advances Its Robot Fleet Operating System with Multi-Robot Control





ISFIYA, Israel and LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check-Cap Ltd. (“Check-Cap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MBAI) today announced that its merger partner, MBody AI Corp. (“MBody AI”), has added multi-robot fleet control to the MBody AI Orchestrator (the “Orchestrator”), its proprietary AI-driven enterprise software platform. The new capability allows the Orchestrator to monitor and direct mixed-brand robotic fleets that previously required separate, vendor-specific systems. MBody AI plans to roll out control capabilities to existing customers, who currently use the platform's multi-brand reporting, as a software update.

Traditional robotic platforms are limited to a single hardware ecosystem. The Orchestrator allows enterprises to manage heterogeneous, or mixed-brand, robotic fleets from one centralized interface. It delivers real-time visibility into fleet performance, task execution, operational status and workflow optimization. With the new multi-robot control capability, enterprise operators will be able to control diverse fleets at scale, without being tied to individual hardware vendors.

MBody AI has filed a provisional patent application directed to its architecture for controlling heterogeneous, multi-manufacturer robotic fleets, the core technology behind the new capability.

“Our customers can already use the Orchestrator to see across robots from multiple manufacturers. Adding control is the next step: one platform that monitors and manages a multi-brand fleet, letting operators pick the best robot for each job instead of being tied to one hardware manufacturer," said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI.

"The robotics market is evolving beyond individual machines toward intelligent fleets working together," added David Lontini, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Check-Cap. "Our vision is for the combined company, once approved, to become the operating intelligence layer that coordinates enterprise robotic workforces regardless of who manufactures the hardware. That opportunity is a core reason we're planning to bring Check-Cap and MBody AI together."

The proposed merger between Check-Cap and MBody AI, which has been approved by the shareholders of both companies, remains on track to close, subject to customary closing conditions and to Nasdaq approval of the initial listing, neither of which is assured.

Learn more about MBody AI at ir.mbody.ai.

About Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: MBAI) is a technology company executing a strategic transformation through its shareholder-approved merger with MBody AI. Upon completion, Check-Cap expects to become a publicly traded leader in embodied artificial intelligence, delivering enterprise-grade AI orchestration for robotic systems across hospitality, gaming, commercial real estate, healthcare, and data center operations.

About MBody AI Corp.

MBody AI is an embodied artificial intelligence company building the autonomous workforce of the future. Its proprietary, hardware-agnostic MBody AI OrchestratorTM intelligent software and service platform delivers real-time data intelligence and AI-driven performance insights for robotic fleets, with capabilities spanning deployment optimization, predictive maintenance, and full-fleet coordination. MBody AI serves Fortune 500 enterprises and blue-chip customers across multiple industry verticals. For more information, visit www.mbody.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements made in graphics, images, headlines, and other visual elements of this release, including any references or imagery suggesting a future Nasdaq listing. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which include, among others, statements regarding the completion and timing of the merger with MBody AI, the anticipated Nasdaq listing and commencement of trading, the Company’s ability to maintain continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the expected benefits of the merger, MBody AI’s technology roadmap and commercial scaling, the completion of additional deployments by MBody AI including those in new states, the ability of MBody AI to convert pilot and/or proof-of-concept trials into commercial deployments, Company’s beliefs about market and technology trends, the anticipated growth of the embodied AI market and the market for service robotics therein, the future operations and positioning of the combined company, the expected timeline for closing the merger, and the Company’s ability to access the public capital markets thereunder. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of closing conditions, the ability to complete the merger on the anticipated timeline or at all, the ability to receive Nasdaq approval of the Company’s initial listing application, satisfy all initial listing requirements, and commence trading on Nasdaq, none of which is assured, integration risks, customer concentration risks, market conditions, the risk that MBody AI's provisional patent application may not mature into an issued or enforceable patent, the Company’s ability to satisfy the eligibility requirements for Form F-3 (including the baby shelf instructions) and limitations on the amount of securities that may be sold thereunder, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the Company will receive Nasdaq approval or that trading on Nasdaq will commence on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Quick Facts

Issuer Check-Cap Ltd. Symbol MBAI on the Nasdaq Operating Company MBody AI Corp. Product MBody AI Orchestrator™, a proprietary, AI-driven enterprise software platform News: Multi-robot fleet control added, spanning robots from multiple manufacturers

Existing capability: Multi-brand fleet monitoring and reporting

Customer Roll Out Control planned for existing customers as a software update

Intellectual Property Provisional patent application filed for the heterogeneous, multi-manufacturer fleet-control architecture Merger Status Combined company on track to close, subject to customary closing conditions; approved by shareholders of both companies





Investor Relations Contact and Media Contact

Investor Relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

ir@mbody.ai

Media Contact:

Core IR

ir@mbody.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02211b94-ede7-4eca-8a1a-bbc82e0fd2be