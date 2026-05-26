Site Impact Named a 2026 South Florida Top Workplace by Sun Sentinel

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Site Impact , a leading MarTech company redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing, has been named a 2026 South Florida Top Workplace by the Sun Sentinel.

This marks Site Impact’s seventh Sun Sentinel Top Workplace honor and places the company among just 53 organizations with fewer than 125 employees recognized across South Florida this year.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees,” said Jennifer Gressman, CEO of Site Impact. “Culture is easy to talk about and much harder to build at scale. We’ve put a real focus on building a team that’s accountable, collaborative and committed to doing great work. I’m proud of what this team has built together and even more excited about where we’re headed.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The confidential survey measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The award reflects Site Impact’s continued focus on building the kind of team and culture needed to grow, compete and deliver for clients in a fast-moving market.

About Site Impact

Site Impact is a leading MarTech company helping brands reach the right consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Site Impact combines a proprietary identity graph and real-time analytics to help marketers target with precision, optimize faster and scale campaigns with transparency.

Site Impact supports clients of all sizes, from Fortune 500 enterprises to fast-growing local businesses, as well as agencies that rely on its private label solutions. The company is recognized as one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For and a seven-time Sun Sentinel Top Workplace.

To learn more about Site Impact, visit the company's website and follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .