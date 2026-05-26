The Oncology Institute Chief Medical Officer to Speak on Value-Based Specialty Care at APG Spring Conference

CERRITOS, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that Yale D. Podnos, MD, MPH, FACS, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the APG Spring Conference on May 28, 2026, in San Diego. The session, "Engaging More Specialists in Value-Based Care," will bring together healthcare leaders to discuss the growing role of specialists in advancing value-based care.

"Specialists play a critical role in delivering high-quality, coordinated care while helping improve outcomes and reduce the total cost of care," said Dr. Podnos. "As oncology continues to evolve, value-based models create opportunities to enhance the patient experience, maximize quality of life and survival outcomes, and improve care quality and patient safety."

Dr. Podnos will share insights on oncology's role in improving outcomes, reducing costs, and advancing value-based care delivery.

About The Oncology Institute (www.theoncologyinstitute.com):

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

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