BulkQuant Brings AI-Assisted Trading Automation to Crypto, Forex, and Stock Market Users

London, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BulkQuant, an AI-powered quantitative trading platform, is bringing AI-assisted trading automation to crypto, forex, and stock market users through a simplified platform designed for retail traders seeking a more structured way to manage market activity.

As financial markets become faster, more data-driven, and increasingly difficult to monitor manually, many users are looking for tools that can support automated strategy execution without requiring programming knowledge or institutional-level infrastructure. BulkQuant addresses this demand by combining AI-assisted market monitoring, automated trading workflows, risk control settings, and multi-market access in one platform.

The platform is designed for users who want to explore AI Trading Bot and AI Trading Robot tools across crypto, forex, and stock markets while maintaining visibility over strategy settings, execution activity, and account-level controls.

“Many retail users are interested in trading automation, but they often face a choice between overly complex professional systems and simple tools that lack structure,” said a BulkQuant spokesperson. “BulkQuant was created to provide a more accessible path into AI-assisted trading, with a focus on guided onboarding, market visibility, and risk-aware strategy execution.”

Bringing Automation Into Everyday Trading Workflows

Automated trading was once mainly associated with hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and technically skilled users who could build custom algorithms, manage APIs, and maintain trading infrastructure. BulkQuant is designed to make this type of workflow more accessible to everyday market participants.

Instead of requiring users to develop strategies from scratch, the platform provides a dashboard-based environment where users can review market categories, explore AI-assisted strategy workflows, configure risk-related preferences, and monitor trading activity.

BulkQuant’s platform supports:

AI-assisted market monitoring across crypto, forex, and stock markets

across crypto, forex, and stock markets Automated strategy execution through guided trading workflows

through guided trading workflows No-code strategy activation for users without programming experience

for users without programming experience Risk control settings for reviewing exposure and trading parameters

for reviewing exposure and trading parameters Multi-market dashboard access for tracking market signals and account activity

for tracking market signals and account activity Portfolio and execution visibility to support ongoing user review

The company said the goal is not to remove user responsibility from trading, but to help users organize market participation through clearer workflows and automation tools.

One Platform for Three Different Trading Environments

BulkQuant’s multi-market approach reflects the way many retail users now follow several asset classes at the same time.

Crypto markets operate 24/7 and can move sharply during periods of liquidity stress, token-specific news, or broader digital asset volatility. For crypto users, BulkQuant provides a way to monitor changing market conditions and access automated strategy tools without relying entirely on manual chart watching.

Forex markets are often shaped by macroeconomic data, central bank expectations, geopolitical events, and liquidity changes across global sessions. For forex users, the platform offers AI-assisted tools designed to help organize strategy execution around fast-moving currency market conditions.

Stock market users face a different set of challenges, including earnings cycles, sector rotation, technology trends, interest-rate expectations, and changing investor sentiment. BulkQuant supports stock trading automation by helping users review market signals and manage automated workflows through one dashboard.

By bringing these markets into a single platform, BulkQuant gives users a more unified way to explore crypto trading automation, forex trading automation, and stock trading automation.

A Practical Workflow for Getting Started With BulkQuant

BulkQuant has designed its onboarding process around a simple user journey. The platform is intended to help users move from registration to strategy monitoring without needing to write code or manage technical trading infrastructure.

1. Create an Account and Access the Dashboard

Users can begin by visiting the BulkQuant website and creating an account. After registration, they can access the platform dashboard, where market categories, strategy tools, and account features are organized in one interface.

2. Claim Trial Access

Eligible new users can claim a $10 instant reward plus $50 in free trial credit. This offer is designed to help users explore BulkQuant’s platform features, review available tools, and become familiar with the dashboard before making larger trading decisions.

3. Choose a Market Focus

Users can select the market area they want to explore, including crypto, forex, or stock markets. This allows users to begin with the asset class most relevant to their trading interests and risk preferences.

4. Review Strategy and Risk Preferences

Before activating automated strategy execution, users can review available AI-assisted workflows and risk-related settings. These may include exposure preferences, strategy parameters, and account-level controls.

BulkQuant encourages users to review these settings carefully and understand how automation tools operate before activating any trading workflow.

5. Activate and Monitor AI-Assisted Automation

After reviewing their selected workflow and risk settings, users can activate automated strategy execution through the platform. Once active, users can continue monitoring market signals, strategy activity, execution history, and portfolio status from the dashboard.

The platform is designed to support automation while still giving users ongoing visibility into how their trading workflows are operating.

Reducing the Technical Barrier to Quant Trading

Quantitative trading has traditionally required technical skills, including programming, data analysis, backtesting knowledge, exchange connectivity, and system maintenance. These requirements can make it difficult for new users to explore automated trading tools.

BulkQuant reduces this barrier by offering a no-code experience focused on guided strategy activation and dashboard-based monitoring. Users do not need to build algorithms manually or manage complex technical infrastructure to begin exploring AI-assisted trading workflows.

This makes the platform especially relevant for retail users, beginners, and market participants who want exposure to automated strategy tools but prefer a more accessible and structured experience.

Helping Users Move Beyond Manual Market Monitoring

Manual trading can be demanding, especially when users are following multiple markets at once. Crypto trades around the clock, forex reacts to global macro events, and stocks can move quickly around earnings, sector news, and broader market sentiment.

BulkQuant is designed to help users move beyond fully manual monitoring by providing AI-assisted tools that organize market signals, strategy workflows, and account activity in one place.

The platform’s automation tools are intended to support more disciplined trading workflows by helping users reduce impulsive decision-making, review strategy logic, and maintain better visibility over risk settings.

“AI-assisted automation can help users manage market complexity, but it should be used with awareness and oversight,” the BulkQuant spokesperson added. “Our focus is to provide a platform where automation, user control, and risk review work together.”

New User Access

BulkQuant is currently available through its online platform. New users can register, access the dashboard, explore supported markets, and review available AI-assisted trading tools.

Eligible users can also claim a $10 instant reward plus $50 in free trial credit to explore platform features and better understand how BulkQuant’s automated strategy execution workflow operates.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk, and market conditions can change quickly. AI-assisted trading tools, automated strategy execution, and trading robots do not guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of loss. Crypto, forex, and stock trading may not be suitable for all users.

Users should carefully review platform settings, understand the risks associated with each market, and make independent decisions based on their own financial situation, trading experience, and risk tolerance.

About BulkQuant

BulkQuant is an AI-powered quantitative trading platform designed to support AI-assisted market monitoring, automated strategy execution, and risk control tools across crypto, forex, and stock markets. The platform focuses on making trading automation more accessible through a simplified, no-code workflow for retail users seeking a more structured approach to automated trading tools.

For more information, visit: https://bulkquant.com

Media Contact:

BulkQuant Communications Team

Email: support@bulkquant.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.