Ferry Regula additional trips in summer 2026

The subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, TS Laevad OÜ (TS Laevad), signed an additional agreement with the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture (hereinafter: the "Ministry") based on the public passenger transport service agreement signed 11 December 2014. The Ministry will order additionally up to 485 trips with the ferry Regula on Virtsu-Kuivastu line from 18 June to 30 August 2026.

For the summer period additional trips, TS Laevad will earn the fixed fee of EUR 1,029,710 plus a voyage fee of EUR 650 per each trip. The maximum total amount for additional trips is EUR 1,344,960. In 2025 there was an agreement for 485 additional trips and Regula made 464 trips based on demand during the period from June till August and 6 trips in October. Last year TS Laevad earned for the summer period additional trips the fixed fee of EUR 931,700 and voyage fee of EUR 465 per each trip. Total fees earned for summer period additional trips in 2025 were EUR 1,150,250.

Similar to the previous years, the additional trips are based on the demand and TS Laevad will perform additional voyages if the line of vehicles left behind on the scheduled voyage exceeds 200 meters, for the transfer of which a ticket for the scheduled voyage of the main vessel has been purchased, or it is optimal to perform a dangerous cargo voyage with an additional vessel. No additional voyages shall be made at a time when Regula is required to perform the function of a replacement vessel in the event of a breakdown of other TS Laevad ferries or if the vessel itself fails.

TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu line with ferries Tõll and Piret and Rohuküla-Heltermaa line with ferries Leiger and Tiiu. The company also owns the ferry Regula.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – TS Laevad OÜ provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +372 5649 6230

angelika.annus@ts.ee