Pivotal as a team member of the Multistate Collaborative eIPP (MSCE) led by PennDOT selected by the Federal Aviation Administration for the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal is honored to announce their participation as a team member of the Multistate Collaborative eIPP (MSCE) led by PennDOT selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). Pivotal® will be supporting the MSCE as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of light electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

With PennDOT as lead offeror, a group of peer state aviation bureaus within the NASAO AAM Multistate Collaborative (AAMMC) create the MSCE National Integration Complex with an express focus on moving the AAM industry closer to revenue and returning service to underserved cities and rural communities who otherwise don’t have the funding for development - creating the best chance to bring the benefits of this new technology to the heartland of America.

The MSCE National Integration Complex currently includes Pennsylvania, Virginia, Oklahoma, Maryland, Oregon, Massachusetts, California, North Carolina, Alaska, Illinois, Washington, Maine, New Mexico, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Tennessee, three OEMs (BETA, Electra, and Pivotal), and four Operators (UPMC STAT Medevac, Nulton Aviation Tri State Charter, United Therapeutics, Republic Airways) The MSCE National Integration Complex also includes six Universities (including three FAA UAS Test Sites and multiple BEYOND programs), seven infrastructure stakeholders bringing physical and digital infrastructure expertise, and over 30 stakeholder partners representing 68 sites with the potential to reach over 50 million Americans.

In supporting this goal of delivering lasting benefit to all of the American public, especially in places that do not traditionally benefit from new technologies, the MSCE National Integration Complex has two main goals:

Demonstrating, evaluating, and developing regional services that translate across state lines within regions and across the country; and Identification of markets with unmet needs and demand that will allow eIPP development of AAM services to be transitioned to revenue-bearing commercial services as soon as the FAA issues type certificates.

“Pivotal is proud to serve as a key partner in the Multistate Collaborative eIPP (MSCE), led by PennDOT, and to help integrate advanced air mobility into communities across the country,” said Ken Karklin, CEO of Pivotal. “We are contributing a proven aircraft platform, and with over eight years of human piloted flight experience, we will also be providing our operational expertise, training programs, and technical acumen to the initiative.”

The MSCE is focused on “middle America” – the heartland of the country that often gets bypassed by new technologies and services. The MSCE wants to make sure that every American has access to the new technologies and services that are being created through AAM. By focusing on economically and commercially viable services across the country, integration into State System Plans, with private capital, and the broadest, deepest integration complex, the MSCE has the potential to breathe new life into our air services, contribute to the development of all communities – not just large, wealthy ones – and deliver lasting benefit to the American people.

About Pivotal

Pivotal® designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. An industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light powered-lift eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to customers in the United States. In October 2023, Pivotal unveiled its next-generation production aircraft, the Helix, opening sales in January 2024. As the first light eVTOL OEM to achieve AS9100D certification, Pivotal is dedicated to the highest standards of aerospace quality and manufacturing excellence. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable technology platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL and civilian powered-lift categories. Pivotal aircraft take off and land vertically—no runway needed. Pivotal aircraft offer incredible flexibility for a range of use cases including recreation, short-hop commutes, defense, and public safety missions. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. Learn more at pivotal.aero.

Media Contact:

Heidi Groshelle

Press@pivotal.aero

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a888a449-60ef-4f4e-b44f-56c54dfb935d