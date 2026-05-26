Bitget Wallet Expands Real-World Crypto Payments in Emerging Markets on Stellar

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, is expanding its initiatives on the Stellar network for a push to make crypto more usable in day-to-day financial activity across emerging markets. Their new multi-phase initiative, PayFi Odyssey, brings together crypto cards , QR payments, and onchain transfers to make digital assets easier to use for everyday spending across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where crypto adoption is already fast accelerating.

PayFi Odyssey will begin to roll out in phases through July, featuring a $300,000 incentive program designed to drive sustained usage across everyday payment scenarios. Users can participate through actions such as paying with a crypto card, scanning QR codes, or transferring funds, with rewards distributed based on activity levels and engagement. The initiative also includes a "Crypto Survival Plan", documenting how people spend, send, and manage crypto in real-world contexts across different regions.

Building on Bitget Wallet's earlier integration on Stellar, this phase expands its Onchain Payments Matrix , a coordination layer that connects blockchains, banks, and payment networks to enable unified stablecoin settlement. Within this framework, Stellar operates as one of several underlying settlement networks, contributing fast, low-cost transaction capabilities alongside other supported chains and payment systems.

As stablecoin activity continues to scale, the industry is beginning to translate that growth into everyday usage. According to industry data, while stablecoin transaction volume reached roughly $35 trillion in 2025, only about 1% — approximately $390 billion — is tied to payments for goods, services, and transfers, with most activity still concentrated in trading and large-value movements. This gap is narrowing fastest in emerging markets, where stablecoins are increasingly used for mobile-first and peer-to-peer payments in everyday financial activity.

"Stablecoin activity has scaled rapidly, but much of it remains concentrated in large-value transfers rather than daily transactions," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Our focus is to make digital assets usable in daily scenarios. By expanding payment infrastructure on Stellar, we are connecting fragmented systems into a single flow and bringing crypto closer to the last mile of everyday use."

"Stellar was designed to enable fast, low-cost financial transactions at a global scale," said Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer at Stellar Development Foundation. " Bitget Wallet brings that infrastructure directly into consumer use, expanding how stablecoins are applied in real-world financial activity."

Users can visit the Bitget Wallet website for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About The Stellar Network

The Stellar network is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services. It offers builders smart contracts functionality and a protocol optimized for payments, with a design intended to keep fees low and to provide transaction speeds that can scale with increased adoption. Financial institutions and innovators worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has processed billions of operations with millions of accounts since the network was first launched.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/677b91bd-358f-4df7-af8c-4e72f920bfc9