RORRY Introduces the CharmGo Collection, Headlined by the 45W All-in-Mini

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RORRY, a modern tech brand inspired by women’s everyday lifestyles, introduces the CharmGo Collection — a new lineup of stylish, fast-charging essentials designed to keep up with life in motion. Leading the collection is the All-in-Mini — Up to 45W, a compact yet powerful portable charger that blends high-speed performance with effortless style.

Designed for everyday ease, the All-in-Mini 45W portable charger features a sleek, ultra-compact form that slips easily into your bag or fits comfortably in your hand. A signature charm-inspired keychain turns it into a functional accessory — easy to clip on, easy to style. Available in a range of stunning, mood-matching colors, it’s designed to complement your outfit as much as your routine.

As the 45W fast-charging flagship of the CharmGo Collection, the All-in-Mini is built to solve one of the most common modern frustrations: running out of power when you need it most. From beach days and summer getaways to music festivals, long weekends, and everyday city life, it delivers fast, reliable charging in a form that feels as effortless as it looks.

Guided by RORRY’s “Power in Style” philosophy, the All-in-Mini combines up to 45W fast charging with a soft, sea glass–inspired finish — where performance meets a more personal, expressive take on everyday tech — bringing together speed, portability, and a fresh, everyday sense of beauty in one everyday essential.

A 45W Fast Charging Power Bank Built for Life on the Move

As the hero product of the new CharmGo series, the 45W Fast Charging Power Bank is designed to move with her through every part of life — from workdays and city commutes to travel, time off, and moments away. It delivers dependable fast-charging performance.

With up to 45W high-speed output, it charges significantly faster than other products in the CharmGo lineup, helping reduce downtime and keeping up with fast-paced routines where every minute matters. In real-world testing, it can recharge an iPhone 17 up to 70% in 30 minutes, an iPad Air up to 40%, and a MacBook Air up to 30% (tested in RORRY Lab; results may vary).

In addition, the 45W flagship features a 5W magnetic wireless charger for Apple Watch, a signature design element available across selected CharmGo models, making it easy to keep both her devices and daily rhythm powered — from tracking workouts and health metrics to staying connected throughout the day — offering a seamless all-in-one charging experience for users within the Apple ecosystem.





Big Power in a Compact Form

Despite integrating a 10,000mAh high-capacity battery, dual built-in charging cables, and a 5W magnetic Apple Watch charging module, the CharmGo 45W flagship maintains a remarkably compact and travel-friendly form factor. This thoughtful integration of multiple charging solutions into a single device allows users to carry less while staying fully powered throughout the day.

Sea-Glass-Inspired Design Meets Lifestyle Aesthetics

Beyond performance, the 45W flagship introduces a refined design evolution for the CharmGo Collection. Inspired by sea glass, the exterior is defined by a smooth, rounded form with a softly luminous finish that feels light in the hand and naturally uplifting in everyday use. Its curved silhouette and gentle glow create a sense of light-filled, nature-shaped beauty — soft, fluid, and emotionally present. Designed to move effortlessly between hand and handbag, it transforms everyday charging into something more personal, expressive, and visually expressive.

The design carries a sense of relaxed ease and soft, open light — smooth, muted, and gently glowing — evoking comfort, openness, and understated individuality. It brings together emotional comfort and modern clarity, creating a product experience that feels refreshing, fresh, and distinctly personal.

The product is available in fashion-led, mood-driven tones, including:

Rose Quartz

Moonstone

Lilac Breeze

Obsidian

Each shade expresses a different facet of softness, light, and emotional tone — from dreamy, free-spirited pastels to deeper, grounded hues — allowing users to reflect their personal mood and style in a subtle, intuitive way.

This design direction reflects RORRY’s continued commitment to creating products that feel emotionally resonant, visually expressive, and naturally present in everyday life.





Power, your way — fast or gentle.

Designed for flexible everyday life, the 45W flagship moves naturally with her through different moments of the day.

Its Fast Charging Mode delivers up to 45W output, quickly powering essential devices like smartphones, iPads, MacBooks, and Nintendo Switch during short breaks, commutes, or busy moments when time feels limited.

For smaller everyday essentials — including wireless earbuds, Bluetooth headphones, portable speakers, smartwatches, handheld fans, and e-readers — it also offers a Gentle-Charge Mode, providing steady, controlled power for a smoother and more comfortable charging experience.

This dual-mode design brings the idea of “Power Up & Go Anywhere” into daily life — offering fast energy when she’s on the move, and a softer, more relaxed charging experience for everything in between.

The CharmGo Collection Lineup

Alongside the 45W flagship, the CharmGo family is designed as a complete charging ecosystem for different lifestyles and daily needs.

The main series spans a range of capacities from 5,000mAh to 20,000mAh, offering options that cover everything from compact everyday charging to extended all-day power. Select models within this range also feature Apple Watch charging support, designed for users within the Apple ecosystem who value all-in-one convenience and seamless multi-device compatibility in their daily routine.

A lighter series within the lineup focuses on portability and simplicity, offering slim, travel-friendly designs for users who prioritize easy everyday carry and do not require additional wearable charging features. Higher-capacity options within this range extend usage time for longer days on the move and more demanding routines.

Together, the CharmGo family creates a flexible and intuitive product system — allowing users to choose the level of power that fits their lifestyle, from minimal everyday carry to full-day, multi-device support — all unified under RORRY’s “Power in Style” philosophy.





Expanding RORRY's U.S. Presence

The launch of the CharmGo family marks another important milestone in RORRY’s continued expansion across the U.S. market and reinforces the brand’s growing momentum in the lifestyle technology and mobile power category.

Since its founding in 2022, RORRY has rapidly expanded across major global retail and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, and TikTok Shop, earning strong recognition among consumers who seek products that combine performance with personal style.

The brand’s star products have previously ranked among top sellers in the U.S. mobile power category, reflecting increasing demand for design-led portable charging solutions tailored to modern lifestyles.

With the introduction of the CharmGo 45W flagship, RORRY continues to strengthen its position as a next-generation lifestyle technology brand built for women—one that brings together speed, beauty, and motionally soft in everyday essentials.

This launch also represents the next phase of RORRY’s broader U.S. growth strategy, as the brand continues to expand its product ecosystem and deepen its connection with consumers seeking stylish, high-performance technology for work, travel, and life on the move.

Availability

The CharmGo 45W flagship and the CharmGo Collection are available starting today through Amazon U.S. and other RORRY’s official online channels.

About RORRY

Founded by Ms. Kaka in 2022, RORRY is a modern technology brand inspired by women’s real-life needs.

Guided by its signature philosophy, “Power in Style,” RORRY creates technology products that combine high performance, emotional resonance, and design aesthetics.

From portable charging solutions to everyday lifestyle accessories, the brand is committed to empowering women to move through life freely, confidently, and authentically, with products designed to seamlessly integrate into work, travel, and personal expression.

By reimagining technology through the lens of style, practicality, and individuality, RORRY continues to build a global brand experience that resonates with today’s women everywhere.

For more information, please contact: marketingrorry@gmail.com

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