Gray & Sons Reports on the Volume of Counterfeit Luxury Watches Identified During Trade-In Evaluations in 2025

Surfside, FLORIDA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers, a leading independent retailer of certified pre-owned luxury watches and fine jewelry, has released a new internal report examining the volume of counterfeit luxury watches identified during trade-in evaluations throughout 2025. The findings reveal a continued presence of high-quality replicas entering the secondary luxury watch market, emphasizing the growing need for professional authentication and buyer awareness.

Based on hundreds of watch evaluations conducted throughout the year, Gray & Sons found that counterfeit watches represented a noticeable percentage of trade-in submissions, with many replicas becoming increasingly difficult for untrained buyers to detect. Popular luxury brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Audemars Piguet, Omega, and Patek Philippe were among the most frequently counterfeited models presented for inspection.

The report notes that many counterfeit pieces now feature convincing external details, including accurate engravings, weight distribution, serial number imitations, and even cloned movement appearances. However, Gray & Sons’ in-house watchmakers and authentication specialists were able to identify inconsistencies through movement inspection, case construction analysis, bracelet finishing, and verification of manufacturer specifications.

Rolex sport models such as the Submariner, Daytona, and Datejust remained among the most commonly replicated watches, largely due to strong resale demand and widespread market recognition. The report also found that counterfeit watches were increasingly appearing in private-party sales and online marketplace transactions, where buyers often lack access to professional verification.

Gray & Sons emphasizes that the rise in sophisticated counterfeits makes working with trusted dealers and certified professionals more important than ever. Authentication has become a critical step not only for resale value, but also for protecting buyers from significant financial loss.

The company’s leadership believes education and transparency are essential in helping collectors navigate today’s luxury watch market safely and confidently.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen counterfeit watches become far more sophisticated, making professional authentication more important than ever. Many buyers assume visual inspection is enough, but even experienced collectors can be fooled by today’s replicas. At Gray & Sons, our goal is to protect our clients by ensuring every watch is thoroughly inspected, authenticated, and backed by trusted expertise,” said Viktoria Peshkur, a Gray & Sons specialist who has been with the company for over a decade.

With more than four decades of experience in luxury watches, Gray & Sons continues to provide certified pre-owned watches, expert repairs, authentication services, and trusted guidance for collectors buying, selling, and trading timepieces.

Customers interested in authenticating, selling, trading, or purchasing luxury watches can visit Gray & Sons’ showroom in Surfside or explore the company’s extensive online catalog at www.grayandsons.com.

Press Inquiries

Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons.com

305-865-0999

https://www.grayandsons.com/

Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154