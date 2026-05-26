QSIC Sets a New Standard for In-Store Retail Media, Bringing Performance Measurement to Every Channel

DALLAS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSIC , the intelligent in-store audio platform, announces a new era of in-store retail media measurement, ending years of fragmentation and lack of transparency. Performance measurement powered by QSIC Intelligence connects campaign delivery to real Point of Sale (POS) data, giving retailers visibility into incremental sales lift across in-store channels. Beginning today, the measurement platform is available to any retailer with in-store advertising, including audio, screens and signage, among others.

Traditionally, in-store media is fragmented, with different channels and methodologies making results difficult to compare or explain, and performance insights often arriving days or weeks too late to act on. The new Performance dashboard addresses this by giving retailers seamless access to QSIC's best-in-class measurement capabilities, including key metrics like Attributable Sales, Customers Reached, iROAS and New to Brand Shoppers, all tied to POS and loyalty data at the store level across all in-store media. Measurement is tracked in real-time, enabling mid-flight optimizations.

QSIC Intelligence sets a new bar for measurement by leveraging loyalty data to understand how campaigns perform across key customer segments, including new-to-brand audiences, and tracks impact across campaigns over extended periods.

“The industry has been stuck watching retail media channels compete against each other for budget,” said Matt Elsley, CEO and Co-Founder of QSIC. “Our goal is to reframe the conversation to how these channels can work together to make an even bigger impact. In-store has always had the audience, and now it has the infrastructure to prove performance and attract more advertising dollars in a single, unified dashboard.”

QSIC’s Performance dashboard uses POS and store-level data to show exactly when and where products are selling, mapping real demand patterns against campaign delivery. It shows which shoppers were exposed and how that exposure translated into transactions and units sold. The result is a transparent, end-to-end view of in-store campaign performance backed by actual purchase behavior.

“In-store media has the power to unlock new growth, but broad targeting and weak measurement leave too much value behind,” said Artem Lavrinovich, Chief Data and AI Officer of QSIC. “Too often, the channel is measured by delivery — not by behavioral impact. QSIC connects in-store ad exposure to POS-level purchasing data, helping brands and retailers prove real outcomes, optimize faster and invest with confidence.”

The Performance dashboard pulls all in-store media performance in one place, giving teams a clear view across channels. Built to be intuitive and easy to navigate, it helps teams quickly understand results and optimize in real time. For more information about Performance powered by QSIC Intelligence, please visit getqsic.com/qsic-intelligence

About QSIC

QSIC is the intelligent in-store audio platform that uses AI and first-party data to elevate and measure the impact of audio at the point of purchase. QSIC empowers retailers to create, manage and monetize in-store advertising that transforms spaces and delivers results. The company operates one of the largest retail audio networks, reaching more than 350 million shoppers each month globally. Backed by the highest measurement standards in retail media, QSIC helps brands and retailers maximize their retail media networks quickly and effectively, turning physical stores into their most valuable asset. Learn more at www.getqsic.com .

Media Contact:

QSIC@samsonpr.com