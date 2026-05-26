COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 29/2026 - May 26,2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 708,000 481.53 340,921,570 May 18, 2026 25,000 408.41 10,210,250 May 19, 2026 23,000 413.00 9,499,000 May 20, 2026 21,000 414.44 8,703,240 May 21, 2026 20,000 416.40 8,328,000 May 22, 2026 21,000 414.41 8,702,610 Total accumulated under the program 818,000 472.33 386,364,670

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,971,387 shares,

corresponding to 3.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

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