COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 29/2026 - May 26,2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|708,000
|481.53
|340,921,570
|May 18, 2026
|25,000
|408.41
|10,210,250
|May 19, 2026
|23,000
|413.00
|9,499,000
|May 20, 2026
|21,000
|414.44
|8,703,240
|May 21, 2026
|20,000
|416.40
|8,328,000
|May 22, 2026
|21,000
|414.41
|8,702,610
|Total accumulated under the program
|818,000
|472.33
|386,364,670
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,971,387 shares,
corresponding to 3.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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