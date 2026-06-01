COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 30/2026 - June 1, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026. On April 30, 2026, the program was increased from a maximum of DKK 400m to DKK 700m, cf. company announcement no. 23/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 700m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|818,000
|472.33
|386,364,670
|May 26, 2026
|20,000
|414.31
|8,286,200
|May 27, 2026
|20,000
|419.04
|8,380,800
|May 28. 2026
|20,000
|418.58
|8,371,600
|May 29, 2026
|18,000
|419.18
|7,545,240
|Total accumulated under the program
|896,000
|467.58
|418,948,510
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 2,049,387 shares, corresponding to 4.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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