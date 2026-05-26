Lacy Pushes Trupanion Past $4 Billion in Paid Claims, Helping More than 3.9 Million Pets Receive Care





After taking 20 years to reach its first $1 billion in paid claims, Trupanion surpassed $4 billion just 18 months after crossing $3 billion, highlighting the growing role of high-quality pet insurance in reducing barriers to care.

SEATTLE, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Lacy, a three-year-old Goldendoodle from Illinois, recently received medication to help manage her allergies, it meant more than relief from a chronic condition—it meant her family could focus on her comfort rather than the bill.

Lacy enrolled with Trupanion, North America’s leading pet medical insurer, when she was just two months old. By a year and a half, she was already receiving treatment for chronic allergies, and by age three, Trupanion had paid out nearly $2,000 across multiple allergy-related claims—an early reminder of how quickly the costs of ongoing conditions can add up over a pet’s lifetime.

Stories like Lacy’s are playing out every day for thousands of pet families who rely on Trupanion to access care with greater ease and confidence. Fittingly, Lacy’s treatment also marked a milestone for the company, pushing Trupanion past $4 billion in paid claims.

“Behind the $4 billion figure are millions of moments like Lacy’s—moments when a family could say ‘yes’ to care, a veterinary team could focus on treatment, and a pet could get the care they need,” said Margi Tooth, President and CEO at Trupanion. “While every one of those moments is worth celebrating, the pace at which we reached this milestone is equally meaningful, reflecting the trust our members place in us and the exceptional experiences they continue to have alongside their veterinary teams. From day one, our goal has been simple: help pets get the care they need while supporting their families and veterinarians every step of the way. This milestone is proof of that mission in action, and we’re proud to continue supporting millions more pets, families, and veterinary teams in the years ahead.”

A Milestone Built on Everyday Moments

Since its founding in 2000, Trupanion has helped more than 3.9 million cats and dogs receive veterinary care, representing over 14.5 million veterinary invoices paid.

That scale provides unique insight into the conditions most commonly affecting pets today—and the real costs of treating them.

Most Common Claims for Dogs (ranked by total paid claims)

Allergies & Ear Infections — $277.3 million

Diarrhea — $114.8 million

Limping — $143 million

Mass lesions — $260.4 million

Vomiting — $136.3 million





Most Common Claims for Cats (ranked by total paid claims)

Vomiting — $33.8 million

Renal failure — $17.3 million

Diarrhea — $11.2 million

Diabetes — $11.2 million

Hyperthyroidism — $7.5 million





$4 Billion by the Calendar—and Clock

With no limits on annual payouts, per-condition lifetime deductibles, and its VetDirect Pay™ technology—which enables veterinarians to be paid directly at checkout in seconds—Trupanion is designed to help pet parents move forward with treatment confidently, without the added burden of large upfront payments, reimbursement delays, or worrying whether coverage will run out when care is needed.

Today, Trupanion pays an average of $59.8 million in claims each month across more than 190,000 claims. Importantly, behind those numbers are 190,000+ moments when a pet and its family got support when they needed it.

By the calendar and clock, Trupanion’s support breaks down to:

Per week: $13.8 million across 43,790 claims

$13.8 million across 43,790 claims Per day: $1.9 million across 6,255 claims

$1.9 million across 6,255 claims Per hour: $82,000 across 260 claims

$82,000 across 260 claims Per minute: $1,366 across 4 claims



Fast Payments, Faster Paths to Recovery

Faster access to care can mean a quicker path to recovery for pets. To date, Trupanion’s VetDirect Pay™ technology has enabled more than 2.6 million claims to be paid in under 60 seconds and nearly 3.8 million claims in under five minutes.

“By paying veterinarians directly at checkout, both pet parents and veterinary teams can move forward with care without delay—creating smoother, more confident experiences during some of the most sensitive moments in a pet family’s life,” added Tooth. “That’s what this $4 billion milestone truly represents: millions of families having access to care without ever having to compromise.”

Get a quote today and learn how Trupanion supports pets and their families at every stage of the pet parenthood journey: https://www.trupanion.com/

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,100,000 pets currently enrolled. For 26 years, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

Contact:

Corporate.Communications@trupanion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2627efa-0b74-4367-a276-e9a2cd185804