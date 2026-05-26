Making the Grade on Convenience: USC Campus Store Adds Pickup with Quadient Smart Parcel Lockers

Parcel Pending by Quadient lockers help the University of South Carolina deliver a more connected, supportive campus experience

Irvine, Calif.

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces that the University of South Carolina has recently installed Parcel Pending by Quadient smart parcel lockers to support operations at its campus store. Now students, faculty and staff have a faster, more flexible way to collect textbooks, course materials, and merchandise which enhances the overall campus experience. This marks the third installation of Parcel Pending lockers on campus, with other locker units located near residence halls.

The latest locker deployment builds on the university’s long-standing relationship with Quadient, which also supports postal services on campus. As the university evaluated new ways to enhance the student experience at the campus store, the ability to extend secure, self-service pickup beyond traditional business hours quickly emerged as a priority. By integrating lockers into store operations, the university created a convenient, automated fulfilment option that reduces waiting times, improves access during peak periods, and supports smoother distribution of thousands of physical course materials. Students now collect orders efficiently without standing in line, even outside standard opening hours, a benefit that directly supports academic readiness and day-to-day campus life.

“We saw lockers as more than just a transactional pickup point. They are helping us to deliver a more connected, supportive campus experience,” said Joe Fortune, director of Business Affairs, University of South Carolina. “The lockers have changed how our store team spends their time. Instead of being focused solely on fulfilment, staff now have more opportunities to engage with customers and deliver a higher-quality service.”

Early feedback on the campus store lockers has been strongly positive. Students have highlighted the speed, ease of use and extended access as key benefits, while the professionally wrapped lockers featuring university-inspired designs have helped integrate them seamlessly into the campus environment. From an operational standpoint, the shift to a self-service model enables employees to focus more on customer interaction and higher-value activities. Additionally, the lockers will help eliminate bottlenecks at the start of school terms, ensuring that thousands of course packs are distributed quickly without long lines.



Looking ahead, the university is exploring creative ways to use the lockers to strengthen its relationship with the campus community, such as providing items through the lockers for game days or that recognize milestones and celebrating student achievements.

“We’re honored to support the University of South Carolina as it modernizes the campus store experience,” said Austin Maddox, executive vice president of North American Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “At South Carolina, lockers are becoming part of the campus infrastructure, extending access, improving convenience and enabling new ways for the university to serve students and staff. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as the university expands how lockers can support everything from campus store operations to broader campus needs.”

For more information, visit Parcel Pending by Quadient.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

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