Lunar Defense and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Fully Offline, AI-Powered Mobile Security to Federal, State and Local Government Agencies

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Defense, the nation’s first fully offline, AI-powered mobile endpoint security platform built natively for iOS, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Lunar Defense’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s endpoint protection platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Lunar Defense was engineered to meet the mobile security needs of the nation’s most demanding agencies, including air-gapped, blackout-ready and infrastructure-resilient attributes,” said Austin Potts, CEO of Lunar Defense. “Partnering with Carahsoft accelerates our mission to protect critical systems across defense, intelligence and SLED agencies at scale.”

Lunar Defense’s AI-native endpoint protection platform delivers autonomous threat detection, real-time behavioral defense and secure device compliance across sensitive environments without requiring cloud connectivity or telemetry offloading. Built-in compliance with Apple’s native frameworks and aligned to current DISA STIG and Zero Trust mandates, Lunar Defense operates entirely on device, securing endpoints even in denied or disconnected conditions.

“We are pleased to partner with Lunar Defense to bring its sovereign-grade mobile protection to Federal, State and Local Government agencies,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “This solution represents a critical leap forward in endpoint security for the mobile-first mission landscape. Carahsoft and its reseller partners look forward to building this relationship and providing our customers with the tools they need to better protect and serve the Public Sector.”

Lunar Defense is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or LunarDefense@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Lunar Defense here.

About Lunar Defense

Lunar Defense is a next-generation cybersecurity company pioneering fully offline, AI-native protection for mobile endpoints. Purpose-built for national resilience, the platform defends iOS devices in disconnected, high-threat environments without reliance on cloud infrastructure or external data streams. Trusted by Federal leaders and aligned with national cyber doctrine, Lunar Defense is redefining sovereign mobile security.

Contact

Austin Potts, Founder & CEO

potts@lunardefense.co

https://www.linkedin.com/in/austindpotts/

(727) 855-1007

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com