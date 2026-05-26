Suntex Enterprises Continues Expansion of Integrated Operating Platform Across Infrastructure, Development, Manufacturing, and Consumer Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Suntex Enterprises (OTC: SNTX) today provided a corporate update regarding the continued expansion and integration of its operating subsidiaries across construction, infrastructure, electrical services, manufacturing, consumer products, and real estate development.

Following the Company’s previously announced restructuring and transition into a debt-free operating structure, management stated Suntex has now entered a new phase centered on operational execution, scalability, asset growth, and long-term expansion initiatives across multiple sectors.

Over the past several months, the Company has assembled an operating ecosystem consisting of seven integrated businesses positioned across industries management believes are tied directly to long-term infrastructure demand, domestic development growth, manufacturing expansion, and scalable consumer markets.

Suntex’s operating subsidiaries currently include businesses involved in:

commercial and industrial construction

infrastructure and electrical contracting

real estate and land acquisition

manufacturing and bottling operations

consumer packaged goods

sports and hydration beverage brands





Management stated that several of the Company’s construction and infrastructure operations are actively supporting projects tied to high-growth industrial corridors and developments associated with some of the world’s leading technology companies, while its electrical contracting operations continue expanding through commercial, multifamily, and major chain development projects across multiple markets.

The Company further stated that active infrastructure, development, and expansion initiatives across its operating subsidiaries continue progressing simultaneously as Suntex advances its long-term strategy of building a scalable multi-industry operating platform.

Within the consumer sector, Suntex stated its beverage brands are currently strengthening inventory levels and expanding manufacturing capabilities in preparation for a large regional rollout through an exclusive distribution partnership, as management continues positioning its consumer platform for broader retail expansion and long-term market penetration.

In addition, management confirmed that the Company’s real estate and land acquisition platform continues actively evaluating strategic opportunities across multiple high-growth markets, with ongoing discussions centered around larger land positions being targeted for future residential, mixed-use, and large-scale development initiatives. Management stated the Company remains focused on identifying assets that align with its long-term vision of building substantial real estate and infrastructure value across emerging growth corridors, with the potential for a significant transaction in the near future.

“Our vision has always been much larger than a single operating business,” stated Javier Leal. “We believe the real value of Suntex is beginning to emerge through the combination of infrastructure, development, manufacturing, consumer products, and real assets all operating together under one ecosystem.”

Management believes the Company’s integrated structure creates long-term advantages through:

operational leverage

internal scalability

manufacturing control

diversified revenue exposure

real asset ownership

strategic market positioning





The Company also stated that several subsidiaries are continuing to expand operationally behind the scenes as management focuses on strengthening infrastructure, scaling execution capabilities, and positioning the platform for long-term sustainable growth.

“We believe we are still in the early stages of what this platform can become,” added Leal. “The foundation has been built. What comes next is the continued execution, expansion, and compounding effect of multiple businesses growing together under one ecosystem.”

Suntex stated additional updates regarding subsidiary expansion, strategic relationships, operational growth, manufacturing initiatives, development activities, and broader scaling efforts are expected in the coming months.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding growth initiatives, expansion plans, scalability, strategic relationships, operational performance, acquisition opportunities, asset growth, and long-term shareholder value creation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may impact outcomes include market conditions, operational execution, regulatory matters, capital availability, integration risks, and broader economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Suntex Enterprises

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. is a diversified operating company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses across construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, land acquisition, development, and consumer sectors.

MEDIA CONTACT

Media contact: Suntex Enterprises Inc.

email: Corp@SuntexEnterprises.com

website: SuntexEnterprises.com

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