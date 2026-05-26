From “sea to table”, “ranch to table”, and “garden to table”.

La Paz, B.C.S., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to its location on the Baja Peninsula, La Paz, B.C.S., is a desert city between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, with a unique gastronomy. A blend of flavours, colours, and textures. An authentic “Paceño and Baja Sur” cuisine.

The city is offering you a real “local kitchen”, with ingredients sourced from the community. A multitude of efforts are caring for ecosystems, biodiversity, and the sustainability of the sea and land.

Fishermen, scientists, and biologists are developing aquafarm strategies, much like ranchers and vegetable farmers. Those efforts have contributed to the creation of delicious proposals, developed in collaboration with chefs and restaurants in La Paz, B.C.S. A real and tasty movement called “from sea to table”, “ranch to table”, and “farm to table”.

All these kitchen-community efforts are a delicious option for the coming summer and year-round.

Festivals for Sybarites

La Paz, BCS, offers a wide variety of events celebrating its gastronomy, featuring an authentic kitchen, traditional producers, and unique flavours. Here are some of the best for your calendar:

Coffee Fest

Local and national baristas, grinding, brewing, and even competing for a Pitcher Cup at Velasco Garden in front of the La Paz Cathedral (April).

Oyster Fest

Pure Mexican oysters, chefs, restaurants, and local flavours at La Paz, BCS, Orchid House. (May).

The Passion for Flavour (La Pazion por el Sabor)

A mega festival showcasing the richness, diversity and innovation of Baja Sur cuisine in La Paz, BCS, at Paraíso del Mar (May).

The Mango Fest

In the Magic Town of Todos Santos, you can enjoy dozens of sweet and salty mango dishes. July-August, Francisco I. Madero Square.

MaQueCho Fest (machaca, queso, chorizo)

At the end of the year, in the San Antonio community near El Triunfo, local producers offer you a feast of flavours featuring shredded dried beef, cheese and spicy pork sausage (December).

Michelin Guide Followers

La Paz, BCS, is a centrepiece for new tendencies and proposals in the kitchen-community called “paceño flavour.”

In its 2026 edition, the Michelin Guide recommends Benno, Düm, Oystera, and Tenoch Paradero, all in Todos Santos, and Nemi in La Paz, BCS.

Benno by San Cristóbal

Its kitchen “brings together the bold spirit of Mexican flavors with the relaxed elegance of Mediterranean technique”.

Düm

A unique menu is crafted every new moon, featuring locally sourced organic products. A commitment to maintaining the ecosystem's balance.

Oystera

This restaurant is an authentic oyster bar in Baja “and the only one in the country serving more than 10 varieties of oysters from across Mexico”.

Tenoch by Paradero

“Its menu passionately showcases modern Mexican cuisine with Japanese influences.”

Nemi

In the heart of downtown La Paz, BCS, offers contemporary Mexican cuisine, with the best ingredients from land and sea.

More to Taste

If you want something more relaxed in the downtown area, here are some exceptional options:

Made

In the downtown area, a very nice place to feel at home, relaxed, and without rushing. Pizza, pasta, salads, local beer, wine, good coffee, and more.

Be there with family or friends to enjoy the local ambience.

La Coyota

Another delicious restaurant serving pizza, salads, empanadas (stuffed pastry), cocktails, local and Mexican beer, desserts, and good music.

Sunrise/Sunset

Mexican wine bar, spritzers, and restaurant. It’s a small, cozy place, perfect for a date.

Paciana

This Mexican-Italian kitchen, located two blocks from the La Paz, B.C.S., promenade, offers a relaxed space to end your vacation day. Spectacular menu to share with family or friends.





Plan Your Journey, Meals and Drinks

Visit the websites of La Paz, B.C.S., for information and details: www.golapaz.com .

Connect with us #GoLaPaz

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For media inquiries in Canada, please contact:

Mauricio Reyna, mreyna@gpoeuroamerica.com

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