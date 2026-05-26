Noreen Hogan Reelected Vice President of IIUSA, The Leading EB-5 Industry Trade Group

DALLAS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) today announced that Noreen Hogan (President, CMB) has been reelected as Vice President of Invest in the USA (IIUSA), the national trade association representing the EB-5 industry. This marks Hogan’s fourth consecutive term in the role.

Hogan’s reelection comes at a pivotal moment for the EB-5 program, with grandfathering protections currently set to expire in September 2026 and the Regional Center program authorized through September 2027.

“I’m honored to continue serving as Vice President of IIUSA at such an important time for our program,” said Hogan. “The EB-5 program has created hundreds of thousands of American jobs and offered investors around the world a proven path to permanent residency. Protecting and strengthening this program via Congressional reauthorization is what this work is about, and we have work to do. I look forward to continuing it.”

In the 2026 fiscal year alone, the EB-5 program is anticipated to generate $2 billion in tax revenue. IIUSA, the national membership-based trade association for the EB-5 program, brings together more than 200 members around a shared mission: stimulating the United States economy through job-creating EB-5 investments. The organization’s advocacy efforts have helped generate $32 billion in total foreign investment, revitalized communities around the country and supported the creation of hundreds of thousands of American jobs.

As President of CMB, Hogan has led one of the industry’s longest-standing regional centers for more than a decade. Founded in 1997, CMB has assisted more than 7,000 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through the EB-5 program.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. Furthermore, CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

For more information, contact CMB at info@cmbeb5visa.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aec911c-0e36-4883-ad33-9a1ce84654d7