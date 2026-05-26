Dogfather Grooming Opens Fairfield, CT Salon on June 2nd

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet owners in Fairfield now have a grooming salon built around what matters most: that your dog is safe, comfortable, and looks great when they come home.

Dogfather Grooming is opening its newest location at 1125 Post Road in Fairfield (in the Ring’s End Plaza, next to Chip City & Flipside Burger), bringing 20 years of trusted, gentle grooming to local pet families.

“We know how personal it is to hand your dog to someone else,” said Robert Koenig, CEO of Top Dog Holdings, parent company of Dogfather Grooming. “Pet owners want to know their dog will be treated patiently, safely, and with genuine care—and that they’ll come out looking beautiful. That’s what built our reputation, and that’s what we’re bringing to Fairfield.”

What Pet Owners Can Expect

The new salon welcomes all breeds and sizes—including cats—and offers:

Calm, low-stress grooming so your pet feels safe from start to finish

One-on-one attention from experienced, professional groomers

Breed-specific cuts and styling so your dog looks their absolute best

Walk-in nail trims for quick visits

Transparent, reasonable pricing with no surprises

Plenty of availability with 2–3 groomers on staff daily





The Fairfield location combines premium grooming with a neighborhood feel, giving local pet owners an alternative to crowded, impersonal chain experiences. Whether your dog needs a full groom or just a quick nail trim, the Dogfather team is focused on making sure every pet leaves happy, healthy, and looking great.

Hours, Booking & Contact

Store Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Phone: (475) 330-3372

Book Online: dogfathergrooming.com/fairfield-salon-online-booking

Website: dogfathergrooming.com

The Fairfield salon officially opens June 2, 2026. All new customers will receive 20% off their first visit. Appointments are now available—book online or call to reserve your spot.

About Dogfather Grooming

Founded in 2006, Dogfather Grooming started with a single mobile grooming van and has grown into one of the region’s most trusted independent grooming brands, caring for more than 30,000 pets last year. Today, Dogfather provides salon and mobile grooming services throughout Connecticut, offering personalized, low-stress grooming tailored to each pet.

About Top Dog Holdings

Top Dog Holdings invests in and operates pet care businesses with a focus on quality, culture, and exceptional experiences for pets and their families.

Media Contact

Marie Koenig, Partner & Head of HR

(203) 464-3097

marie@dogfathergrooming.com