Lakefront Receives Transparency Notification from Bank of America

 | Source: Lakefront Biotherapeutics Lakefront Biotherapeutics

Mechelen, Belgium; May 26, 2026, 22.01 CET; regulated information – Lakefront Biotherapeutics NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: LKFT) received a transparency notification from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Lakefront received a transparency notification from Bank of America Corporation on May 20, 2026. The notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, crossed above the threshold of 5% of Lakefront’ voting rights on May 13, 2026, following the acquisition of Lakefront’ voting rights and equivalent financial instruments.

On May 20, 2026, Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 623,434 voting rights and 5,502,802 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 9.30% of Lakefront’ currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.

Summary of the transactions:

Date on which the threshold was crossedDate of notificationDirect voting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal (%)
voting rights
May 13, 2026May 20, 20260.95%8.35%9.30%

Content of the notification from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated May 20, 2026, contains the following information:
•        Date of notification: May 20, 2026
•        Date on which the threshold is crossed: May 13, 2026
•        Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
•        Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
•        Denominator: 65,897,071
•        Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
•        Notified details:

A) Voting RightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holder of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to securities
Bank of America Corporation00 0.00% 
Bank of America, National Association12,44714,348 0.02% 
Merrill Lynch International225,3198,234 0.01% 
Managed Account Advisors LLC30 0.00% 
BofA Securities, Inc.168,740600,314 0.91% 
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated		14,462462 0.00% 
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware12176 0.00% 
Subtotal421,092623,434 0.95% 
 TOTAL623,43400.95%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holder of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Merrill Lynch InternationalRight to Recall  143,4300.22%physical
Merrill Lynch InternationalRights of Use  6,0540.01%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Right to Use  5,068,3857.69%physical
Merrill Lynch InternationalCall Option19/06/2026 100,0000.15%physical
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/10/2027 48,5750.07%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/06/2027 14,3110.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/01/2027 10,3630.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/04/2027 44,8930.07%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/06/2027 8190.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/06/2027 14,3110.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps10/05/2027 4240.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps09/09/2027 2560.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps21/06/2027 2730.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/10/2027 48,5750.07%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/06/2026 4530.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps29/01/2027 1,6800.00%cash
 TOTAL  5,502,8028.35% 


TOTAL (A&B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
 6,126,2369.30%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

About Lakefront® Biotherapeutics
Lakefront Biotherapeutics (formerly known as Galapagos) is a biotechnology company built to bring meaningful medicines to patients with serious diseases in therapeutic areas of unmet need. The Company combines world-class deal making expertise with capital to identify, acquire, and advance promising opportunities that have the potential to drive value for patients and shareholders. Applying a modality-agnostic asset selection approach and operational flexibility, Lakefront Biotherapeutics prioritizes oncology and immunology & inflammation programs with clear clinical proof-of-concept in emerging areas. For more information, visit https://www.lakefrontbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Lakefront Biotherapeutics:
Investor Relations
Sherri Spear
+1 412 522 6418
sherri.spear@lakefrontbio.com

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

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