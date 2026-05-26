Seer to Showcase AI-Driven Multi-Cancer Screening Approach and Next-Generation Proteomics Capabilities at ASMS 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced its participation at the 2026 American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Annual Conference, taking place May 31 to June 4 at the San Diego Convention Center. At the meeting, Seer and a broad set of collaborators will demonstrate how the Proteograph® Product Suite is enabling deep, unbiased, scalable proteomics with peptide-level precision, empowering researchers to uncover hidden biological insights and drive new discovery across translational and population-scale research.

Seer's presence at ASMS 2026 will span a featured breakfast symposium previewing one of the most ambitious applications of AI-driven proteomics to date, an oral presentation introducing next-generation proteomic data processing tools, and a diverse set of customer-led scientific presentations. Together, these sessions reflect the accelerating adoption of nanoparticle-enabled proteomics across translational research, systems biology, biomarker discovery, and precision medicine.

“ASMS has long been a defining venue for the proteomics community, and the breadth of Seer-enabled science being presented this year reflects how rapidly deep, unbiased proteomics is advancing from specialized research into population-scale discovery. Studies combining this scale and depth were simply not possible before the Proteograph platform, and we believe they represent a scientific paradigm shift in how proteomics can be applied to human health. I could not be more proud of the role Seer, our collaborators, and our customers are playing in helping to make this future possible,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Seer. “From AI-powered multi-cancer screening with our collaborators at Korea University to next-generation data processing infrastructure such as Radiant DIA, the work being shared at ASMS 2026 underscores both the scientific impact and operational maturity of the Proteograph platform as a foundation for the next generation of biomarker discovery and precision medicine.”

Seer Breakfast Symposium

ID-free AI Proteomics for Multi-Cancer Screening

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026 | Time: 7:00 a.m. PT | Location: Conference Center, Room 33B

Speakers:

Sang-Won Lee, PhD , Korea University and TargetX Inc

, Korea University and TargetX Inc Jaewoo Kang, PhD, Korea University and AIGEN Sciences

The symposium will offer the first public preview of findings from Seer's previously announced large-scale collaboration with Korea University, which is analyzing more than 20,000 clinical plasma samples using the Proteograph Product Suite. Drs. Lee and Kang will share how AI-driven analysis of deep, unbiased plasma proteomics can enable highly sensitive, scalable multi-cancer screening, which is impactful for population-scale precision health initiatives.

Seer Oral Presentation

Building Scalable Proteomics with Radiant DIA™ and the Fulcrum Pipeline™

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026 | Time: 9:50 a.m. PT | Location: Ballroom 20BC Presenter: Seth Just, Data Engineering and Software, Seer

As proteomics studies scale to tens of thousands of samples, data processing has emerged as a rate-limiting step constraining how quickly results can move from instrument to biological insight. In this oral presentation, Seer will introduce Radiant DIA™, a next-generation DIA proteomics search engine currently in development designed to deliver an order-of-magnitude reduction in runtime while preserving the depth and sensitivity required for discovery. Paired with the Fulcrum Pipeline™, a modular framework for distributed search and cluster-scale post-processing across local and cloud environments, Radiant DIA aims to remove one of the most significant computational constraints on modern population-scale proteomics, enabling researchers to process the largest cohorts in dramatically less time.

Scientific Presentations Featuring Seer Technology

ASMS attendees will also have access to a diverse set of customer-led presentations enabled by the Proteograph Product Suite. Highlights include development of a Human Blood Proteome (HuBP) database profiling over 10,000 proteins to advance understanding of human physiology and disease, comparative evaluations of next-generation plasma proteomics workflows and instrumentation platforms, multiomics investigations into Alzheimer's disease and environmental exposure biology, and studies demonstrating advances in glycoproteomics, extracellular vesicle analysis, and deep plasma proteome characterization. Together, these presentations underscore the growing adoption of Seer-powered proteomics across translational research, systems biology, biomarker discovery, and precision medicine applications.

Oral Presentations

Integrative Blood Proteomics Reveals the HuBP Atlas of over 10,000 Proteins Informing Human Physiology and Disease — Presenter: Zhenyu Sun | June 1, 10:10 a.m. | Room 6A

Using complementary discovery and targeted proteomic techniques on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) provides unprecedented insight into Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) — Presenter: Lauren Tang | June 1, 4:10 p.m. | Ballroom 20A



Workshop Session

Quantitative DIA Data Analysis — Panelist: Seth Just | June 3, 5:45-7:00 p.m. | Room 6DE



Poster Presentations | June 1

Multi-faceted Technical Evaluation of Illumina, Olink, and Seer + Orbitrap Astral Zoom for Plasma Proteomics — Presenter: William F. Beimers | Poster MP 596

Multiomics Mapping of Environmental Exposures to Pathway Perturbation in Alzheimer's Disease — Presenter: Cassandra G. Kempf | Poster MP 490

Deep-Visual LC-MS Proteomics of Charcot-Leyden-like Crystallopathy in Fra2 Mice — Presenter: Hendrik Wesseling | Poster MP 634

MS-Based Proteomic Characterization of the SOD1-G93A Mouse Model — Presenter: Bo Yang | Poster MP 049

Poster Presentations | June 2

Comparison of Common Plasma Proteomics Workflows Reveals Distinct Pre-Analytical Biases by Sample Preparation and Nanoparticle Enrichment — Presenter: Franziska Voellmy | Poster TP 064

A Comparative Evaluation of Plasma Sample Preparation Workflows for Proteome Analysis — Presenter: Yeongshin Kim | Poster TP 431

Unlocking the Plasma Proteome: A Multi-Method Comparative Study — Presenter: Hieu T. Nguyen | Poster TP 051

Deep Plasma Proteomics Reveals Network-Level Signatures of Astrocyte Reactivity in Default Mode Network Hubs — Presenter: Ruyu Shi | Poster TP 039

Poster Presentations | June 4

Improved Serum Glycoproteome Coverage via EGCG-Based Extracellular Vesicle Isolation — Presenter: Geul Bang | Poster ThP 281

Streamlined High-Confidence Plasma Proteomics Reveals Condition-Specific Apolipoprotein E and Fibrinogen Dynamics — Presenter: Lawrie Veale | Poster ThP 675

Peptide-Level Mapping of Mouse Plasma Apolipoproteins Using Data Independent Acquisition Mass Spectrometry — Presenter: Mahmoud Elhusseiny Mostafa | Poster ThP 600



For more information, please visit Booth #402 at ASMS 2026 or contact us at pr@seer.bio .

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable by other proteomic methods. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software. Seer's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the strength and scope of Seer's intellectual property portfolio, Seer's ability to protect its innovations and market position, and the company's plans to pursue available legal options. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt

pr@seer.bio