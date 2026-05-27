Elis: Adjustment to the conversion ratio (OCEANE 2029)

Information to the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE) of Elis 2029

(ISIN Code FR001400AFJ9)

Adjustment to the conversion/exchange ratio

Puteaux, 27 May 2026 – Elis (ISIN FR0012435121) informs the holders of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE 2029) that the current conversion/exchange ratio of 6,146.2538 ordinary shares for 1 OCEANE will be adjusted to 6,256.8564 ordinary shares for 1 OCEANE (calculated in accordance with the paragraph 2.6.B of the Terms and Conditions of the 15th of September, 2022) as from May 28, 2026, payment date of the distribution of €0.48 per share (comprised of a distribution of reserves or premiums of c. €0.26 per share and a Dividend of c. €0.22 per share), the distribution of which was approved by the shareholders’ meeting held on May 21, 2026.

This Adjustment complies with the provisions of articles 2.6.B.4 and 2.6.B.10 of the Terms and Conditions of the OCEANE 2029.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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