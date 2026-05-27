Erdene Releases 2026 Shareholder Letter and Provides Investor Update Webcast

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN; OTCQX: ERDCF) (“Erdene” or the “Company”) is pleased to publish its 2026 Letter to Shareholders authored by President and CEO, Peter Akerley. To read the letter please visit: LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and CEO stated, “As outlined in my letter to fellow shareholders, last year Erdene achieved its vision of developing a high-grade gold mine with the commissioning of the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine. This milestone comes only ten years after our geologists discovered high-grade gold at surface, making Bayan Khundii one of the fastest projects to make this transition to production in recent memory.”

Mr. Akerley continued, “With the Bayan Khundii mine generating cash flow, we are positioned to aggressively advance exploration and development of the broader Khundii Minerals District. The combination of near-mine expansion at Bayan Khundii, the district-scale potential of Altan Nar and Zuun Mod, and a strong pipeline of future discovery provides a compelling multi-decade growth platform.”

Annual and Special Meeting and Investor Update Webcast Details

Erdene will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and provide an update to investors on May 28, 2026 at 10:00 a.m, Atlantic time, at 1969 Upper Water Street, Suite 1300, McInnes Cooper Tower – Purdy’s Wharf, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Shareholders who are unable to attend in person may participate via webcast, accessible at the following link: HERE

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link for one year after the event.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a highly prospective portfolio of precious and base metal projects in close proximity to the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto (“ERD”) and the Mongolian stock (“ERDN”) exchanges and OTCQX Market (“ERDCF”). Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation, and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE

Erdene Contact Information

Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or

Robert Jenkins, CFO

Phone: (902) 423-6419

Email: info@erdene.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ErdeneRes

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ErdeneResource

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/erdene-resource-development-corp-/