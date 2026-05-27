Aurora Mobile's GPTBots.ai Upgrades AI Agents from Chat to Execution

HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its enterprise AI agent and workflow platform, GPTBots.ai, has completed a significant upgrade centered on three core areas: knowledge base reconstruction, advanced workflow execution, and reinforced enterprise governance. The upgrade addresses the fundamental bottleneck in AI agent adoption—agents can hold conversations, but cannot plug into business systems; they can run demos, but cannot operate in production.

The Real Bottleneck: AI Can Talk, But It Can't Execute

Gartner predicts that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled by the end of 2027 due to escalating costs, unclear business value, or inadequate risk controls.

The resistance isn't about model capability. Models are already strong enough. The barrier to building is already low. The real obstacle lies elsewhere: AI is disconnected from the business. Agents stand outside enterprise systems, watching data flow past the windows, unable to get in.

"Enterprises worldwide are shifting from buying tools to buying outcomes," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai. "Customers don't need another toolbox. They need a solution that understands their business, embeds into their workflows, and has their back when something goes wrong. Every capability in this upgrade is designed to close the gap between pilot and production."

Knowledge Base Overhaul: From Searching Documents to Understanding Business

Traditional AI agents query knowledge bases much like search engines—matching keywords and ranking by hit frequency. But enterprise knowledge isn't the open web. When a customer service rep asks, "Why did this VIP customer request a refund last time?", a keyword search might return ten documents containing the word "refund," yet lack the context to determine which document relates to this specific customer or which policy applies to that specific amount.

This upgrade introduces knowledge graphs paired with a hybrid vector-and-graph retrieval mechanism. Agents no longer merely "fetch a relevant document"—they understand which contracts are tied to the customer, which products those contracts include, and which specific rules apply. The output transforms from a generic document summary into a precise, context-aware decision.

Additionally, metadata filtering enables precision targeting by industry or product line, while ACL access controls ensure that financial documents never surface in frontline staff search results and sensitive data remains hidden from unauthorized roles.

Advanced Workflow Execution: From Answering Questions to Executing Tasks

Agent-driven form collection now integrates directly with the EngageLab LiveDesk Widget. Customers can fill out and submit forms within the conversation, and the agent processes them instantly—eliminating the bottleneck of "chat with AI, then wait for a human to do the actual work." This operates across 14+ channels including WhatsApp, Slack, Teams, WeChat, and DingTalk, allowing agents to meet customers where they are rather than forcing them onto a standalone web portal.

Powered by the all-new Agent Loop Engine (multi-turn autonomous reasoning), A2A (Agent-to-Agent) protocol and Sub-Agent Collaboration enable complex tasks to be dynamically broken down and delegated. A single return request might require order lookups, inventory checks, refund approvals, and logistics routing—specialized sub-agents handle their respective parts and synthesize the outcome.

A Three-Dimensional Memory system ensures agents know who the user is, their historical context, and the exact next steps. Key Event Extraction actively identifies high-value actions—refund requests, complaint escalations, large-value orders—automatically enriching user profiles. The agent doesn't just remember what was said; it knows what matters.

Reinforced Enterprise Governance: From Demo-Capable to Production-Ready

Runtime security, comprehensive audit logs, and strict safety guardrails ensure every agent action leaves a traceable footprint. Critical steps requiring human validation are never auto-approved. When enterprises move agents into production, their primary concern isn't "Can it do the job?" but "What happens if it makes a mistake?" This governance layer is the prerequisite for moving out of the sandbox and into live production.

Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report shows that 74% of organizations plan to deploy agentic AI within two years, yet only 21% currently possess a mature governance model—highlighting the gap between ambition and operational readiness.

EngageLab × GPTBots.ai: A Unified Customer Lifecycle Pipeline

This upgrade also deepens the integration between GPTBots.ai and EngageLab, Aurora Mobile's AI-native customer engagement platform, forming a complete business loop: EngageLab powers the full customer interaction pipeline—from acquisition, verification, engagement, and support, to retention and growth—while GPTBots.ai ensures the critical nodes are actively executed by AI, querying orders, triggering workflows, processing forms, and driving the next logical step.

Together, they deliver an out-of-the-box solution where enterprises no longer need to stitch together push tools, AI platforms, and ticketing systems themselves. Instead, AI sits at every critical juncture—understanding the business, executing the workflow, and delivering measurable results.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is Aurora Mobile's enterprise-grade AI agent and workflow platform, offering two core modules—Devspace (for building) and Workspace (for running)—that help enterprises build, deploy, and govern AI agents across customer operations, enterprise knowledge management, and business process automation.

For more information, please contact: marketing@gptbots.ai

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com