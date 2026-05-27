Lantronix Announces Preliminary Inclusion in Russell 3000® Index

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced that the Company has been included in the preliminary list of additions to the Russell 3000® Index as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, according to a preliminary list published by FTSE Russell after the U.S. market close on Friday, May 22, 2026.

The June reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Our preliminary inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index reflects the meaningful progress we have made repositioning Lantronix toward higher-growth, higher-value end markets,” said Saleel Awsare, chief executive officer at Lantronix. “We believe this milestone will help broaden our visibility within the investment community as we continue executing our strategy to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. indexes.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the FTSE Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding Lantronix’s preliminary inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, the anticipated benefits of such inclusion, increased visibility within the investment community, anticipated growth opportunities, market positioning and long-term shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future business, financial condition or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility that Lantronix may not be included in the final Russell 3000® Index following completion of the annual reconstitution process; adverse economic or market conditions; supply chain disruptions; changes in trade policies, tariffs, laws or regulations; cybersecurity risks; integration risks related to acquisitions; intellectual property protection challenges; indebtedness and related restrictions; and other risks described in Lantronix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Actual results may also differ due to risks and uncertainties currently unknown or deemed immaterial. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Lantronix undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Lantronix Media Contact:

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