Volatus Aerospace Introduces Canadian Sovereign AI Flight Controller and Autonomy Stack at CANSEC 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced the introduction of its proprietary V-Cortex™ AI Flight Controller and Autonomy Operating System at CANSEC 2026, Canada’s largest defence, security, and emerging technology tradeshow, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s evolution towards a vertically integrated defence technology platform.

Developed entirely in Canada, using domestically controlled intellectual property, the V-Cortex ecosystem combines advanced flight control hardware and firmware, embedded autonomy software, mission systems integration, and AI-enabled capabilities into a modular architecture intended to support a broad range of uncrewed platforms across air, ground, and maritime domains.

The launch represents the first public introduction of Volatus’ production-oriented autonomy hardware platform and reinforces the Company’s strategy to develop sovereign Canadian defence technologies aligned with emerging NATO and allied operational requirements.

“This is more than a flight controller,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “V-Cortex represents the foundation of a sovereign Canadian autonomy ecosystem designed to support the future of intelligent uncrewed systems. Our objective is to provide Canada and its allies with a flexible, interoperable, domestically controlled autonomy framework capable of evolving rapidly alongside changing operational requirements.”

As part of the V-Cortex autonomy stack development, Volatus is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) through its Defence Industry Assist initiative. NRC IRAP support is helping Volatus advance autonomous capabilities that can keep pace with rapidly evolving technology and mission requirements in modern operational environments.

At approximately 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, and weighing less than 15 grams, V-Cortex is among the smallest fully integrated autonomous operating systems in its class, supporting advanced capabilities including autonomous mission execution, dynamic onboard decision-making, GNSS-denied navigation, edge computing, seeker and targeting integration, counter-UAS applications, and multi-domain interoperability.

Built on a Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA), V-Cortex is designed to support rapid integration of sensors, mission payloads, autonomy behaviours, and third-party systems without requiring full platform redesign. The architecture is intended to support distributed autonomous operations, crewed-uncrewed teaming, counter-UAS applications, and multi-platform mission coordination in contested and GNSS-denied environments.

The V-Cortex autonomy stack is being incorporated from production outset into the Company’s V-Series aircraft family and Condor platform while remaining platform agnostic and integration-ready for a broad range of third-party systems and uncrewed platforms.

The introduction of V-Cortex AI at CANSEC positions Volatus Aerospace at the forefront of next-generation autonomous systems and reinforces the Company’s role in supporting Canadian and allied defence priorities through integrated technology, manufacturing, operations, and training capabilities.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Through its integrated platform combining manufacturing, operations, training, and technology development, Volatus Aerospace enables the adoption and scaling of autonomous systems while supporting sovereign aerospace capability development in Canada and allied markets.

The Company operates a global platform supporting drone operations, pilot training, equipment sales, and data services while continuing to expand its capabilities in autonomy, remote operations, and next-generation aerial technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seeks”, “strategy” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com