Clearsense Launches Managed Service for Continuous Application Rationalization and Active Archiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearsense ®, a leading healthcare data enablement platform company, today unveiled a new managed service provider (MSP) offering for application rationalization and active archiving, giving health systems a single accountable partner for the full lifecycle of application portfolio decommissioning.



Clearsense’s MSP offering builds on the assembly-line operating model developed in collaboration with Trinity Health. A recent Gartner case study showed how the nation’s sixth-largest health system transformed an application retirement project into a continuous program, scaling to 25 applications per quarter and generating nearly $100 million in net annual recurring operating expense reductions to date.



That proven model is now available as a dedicated managed service to help any health system continuously reduce application portfolios at scale.



“Health systems have long relied on MSPs to run infrastructure, security, and application portfolios. We’re now making a managed service available to help them tackle one of their largest operational cost drivers—technical debt,” said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of Clearsense. “Historically, health systems approached application retirement as a series of isolated IT projects. With the Clearsense MSP offering, legacy application retirement is no longer a one-time cleanup exercise. It’s one of healthcare’s largest margin expansion opportunities.”



Powered by the 1Clearsense Platform™, the MSP offering brings AI-enabled automation to application inventory analysis, designated record set (DRS) mapping, extraction planning, validation workflows, and secure historical data access to support three coordinated areas of service:

Program Management : governance, prioritization, intake, resourcing, and execution oversight

: governance, prioritization, intake, resourcing, and execution oversight Data Acquisition and Active Archiving : extraction, preparation, validation, and compliant historical data access

: extraction, preparation, validation, and compliant historical data access Decommissioning Operations: vendor coordination, shutdown execution, application and infrastructure retirement, and risk management



Together, these capabilities help health systems retire legacy applications at scale while preserving historical data through active archiving in a secure, accessible environment. By standardizing governance and execution across the full lifecycle, Clearsense helps organizations reduce the operational burden of obsolete systems, shrink the cybersecurity attack surface, and create a more unified data foundation for analytics and AI.

To learn more about the Clearsense MSP offering for enterprise-scale application rationalization, archiving, and decommissioning in healthcare, visit clearsense.com/managed-services .



About Clearsense

Clearsense is a healthcare data enablement platform designed to help health systems optimize operating costs while revitalizing access to data. The 1Clearsense Platform™ enables large-scale decommissioning of legacy applications and preserves historical data through active archiving. By embedding AI across the decommission-to-archive lifecycle, Clearsense is helping organizations accelerate rationalization efforts, strengthen governance, and unlock new value from archived data. Learn more at clearsense.com.

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