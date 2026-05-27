Native American Pride Constructors Secures $20 Million Line of Credit to Support Execution of Navy and Air Force IDIQ Contracts

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, today announced that Native American Pride Constructors LLC (“NAPC Constructors”), a privately held company, has secured a $20 million line of credit to support working capital needs and execution of U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts.

The new credit facility is intended to support the backlog and new contracts, as NAPC Defense ramps operations tied to its recently awarded $38 million in subcontracts. These large-scale federal contract vehicles, which carry combined maximum funding ceilings exceeding $57 billion and extend through 2032 and 2034, respectively.

Proceeds from the line of credit will be used to fund project mobilization, procurement, additional staff and other operational requirements associated with fulfilling task orders under these IDIQ contracts. The facility is expected to enhance the Company’s ability to respond quickly to awarded opportunities and scale execution efficiently.

As previously announced, NAPC Constructors has subcontracted all associated project work to NAPC Defense, aligning contract access with manufacturing and deployment capabilities across defense and security applications.

“This $20 million line of credit is a critical component of our growth strategy,” commented Kenny West, NAPC Defense’s Chief Executive Officer. “With significant contract capacity now in place through our Navy and Air Force IDIQ vehicles, having immediate access to capital allows us to pursue aggressively and execute awarded task orders. It strengthens our operational readiness and positions us to scale efficiently as opportunities are activated.”

The Company believes that the combination of the awarded contract vehicles and enhanced financial capacity creates a strong foundation for sustained growth, enabling participation in high-value federal programs while maintaining execution discipline.

NAPC Defense will continue to focus on deploying capital strategically as it advances integration efforts and builds momentum across its expanding portfolio of government and defense-related opportunities.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system. The Company brokers defense articles and munitions worldwide, with all activities conducted under applicable U.S. State Department and federal regulatory approvals.

As the exclusive U.S. producer and distributor of the CornerShot USA platform, NAPC Defense is committed to delivering innovative, lifesaving technologies that enhance officer survivability and protect communities in high-risk environments.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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