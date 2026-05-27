Orion Targets Rapidly Expanding AI Data Center Market with Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Solution

MANITOWOC, Wis., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced the introduction of an LED Lighting solution that delivers energy efficiency to the burgeoning AI-driven wave of power-hungry data centers.

The need for energy-efficient lighting is especially pressing in data centers, whose AI-driven applications impose unprecedented demands on energy usage. Requiring unprecedented levels of power, data centers are prioritizing solutions to minimize their electricity consumption.

Orion’s made-in-Wisconsin MPHL2 brings to the current data-center building boom a highly efficient and configurable linear fixture with multiple lens, control and data center specific options to meet even the tightest specification.

The data center lighting solution emphasized several factors -contributing to the development of the product:

AI workloads are increasing power density and uptime requirements across data centers, expanding demand for infrastructure solutions that can improve efficiency and lower total operating costs.

For operators and investors alike, solutions that reduce energy consumption can offer meaningful economic value when deployed at scale across large-footprint facilities.

As AI-driven data center construction accelerates, products that combine performance, scalability, cost-effectiveness and ease-of-integration may be positioned to benefit from a long-term infrastructure upgrade cycle.



Approximately 3,000 new data centers are being planned in the United States. ABI Research expects more than 10,000 data centers to be operational by 2030, with 2,000 more coming online before 2035. The immense amount of new construction is being driven largely by exponentially increasing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Orion’s MPHL2 provides superior energy savings versus our major competitors as it serves to maximize efficiency and resiliency. The configurable made in Wisconsin solution is easily customizable for integration at virtually any data center, while ensuring the products are available when needed versus non-US manufactured products.

The MPHL2, data center lighting solution, positions Orion’s product portfolio to capitalize on the rapidly increasing AI-driven data center growth by providing an option for the data centers to achieve economic value at scale through the lower operating cost the MPHL2 helps achieve.

“The worldwide building boom for data centers demands efficient, reliable and scalable LED lighting solutions, and Orion demonstrably provides them,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. “Data centers are now learning what other large industrial facilities in the retail, automotive and public sectors already know: Orion provides the most energy-efficient and reliable LED lighting solutions in the marketplace. The Orion configurable MPHL2 is designed for data centers, and we intend to become the provider of choice in this growing and long-term market opportunity.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO Robert Ferri Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

pbrodin@oesx.com Robert Ferri Partners

(415) 575-1589

robert.ferri@robertferri.com



