Make a Difference This Summer: Raise a Puppy, Change a Life

Rochester Hills, Michigan, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the weather warms and communities come to life with the promise of long summer days, there’s no better time to embrace a new adventure—one that brings joy to your everyday life while making a lasting impact on someone else's. Leader Dogs for the Blind is calling on compassionate individuals and families to open their hearts and homes by becoming volunteer puppy raisers.

Thanks to an especially generous season of large litters, there’s an urgent need for volunteers to raise Future Leader Dogs—Labrador retrievers and Labrador crosses (between a Labrador and a golden retriever) destined to become guide dogs for people who are blind or visually impaired.

By raising a puppy for approximately six months to a year, you become part of something bigger than yourself. You’ll help prepare a Future Leader Dog to provide independence and confidence to someone who is blind or low vision—all while building friendships, connecting with a supportive community of fellow volunteers, and making memories along the way.

Volunteer puppy raisers teach foundational skills like:

Basic cues such as sit, stay, and leash walking

Staying focused around distractions

Confidently navigating new and busy environments

Practicing polite manners in and outside the home

No prior experience is necessary—just a willingness to learn and a desire to give back. Leader Dog provides expert support, training materials, and a built-in community of fellow puppy raisers. You'll pick up your puppy from our campus in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

This spring and summer, consider making a difference that goes beyond your home. Raise a puppy. Change a life.

Ready to make a learn more? Visit LeaderDog.Org/Volunteer or call 888-777-5332 today.

All Leader Dogs for the Blind services are provided free to clients thanks to our volunteers and donations from individuals, foundations, corporations and service organizations like Lions Clubs International. Leader Dog receives no government funding or insurance payments.

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About Leader Dogs for the Blind

Leader Dogs for the Blind is a nonprofit organization providing people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel using a guide dog or a white cane. All services are provided free of charge. The organization also trains guide dogs for people who are DeafBlind, offers a summer camp for teens, and holds seminars for orientation and mobility (O&M) professionals and university students. Leader Dogs for the Blind partners with agencies and O&M professionals throughout the U.S. to provide their clients with supplemental O&M training. For more information, call (888) 777-5332 or visit LeaderDog.org.

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