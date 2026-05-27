Andrew’s Refrigeration, Plumbing, Electrical, Concrete & Construction Joins the Astra Service Partners Network, Expanding Commercial Services in Arizona

PHOENIX, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Service Partners (“Astra”), a network of market-leading commercial and industrial mechanical service providers, announced that Andrew’s has joined its network, supported by Orion Services Group. Through this partnership, the Andrew’s team gains additional resources to build on their impressive track record of growth and exceptional service quality across the commercial HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical, construction, and concrete trades.

Andrew’s will continue to be led locally by President Jayson Wagner, who first joined Andrew’s as a Service Technician in 2003, alongside the accomplished leadership team that has established Andrew’s as a leading service provider in Arizona over the last three decades.

Andrew’s was founded in 1996 by Carrol “Andrew” Harris and has earned their reputation as a trusted commercial refrigeration, plumbing, electrical, construction, and concrete contractor serving customers across Arizona. Under the leadership of CEO Jon Phillips and President Jayson Wagner, the company has grown into a comprehensive commercial services provider known for its commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction.

“We are proud of what our Andrew’s team has built over the past 30 years, and I strongly believe that joining the Astra network will accelerate the next chapter for us. Their expertise and insights will ensure continued success and opportunity for our employees, while preserving our core values and culture,” said Jon Phillips, CEO of Andrew’s.

“We’ve had the privilege of building something we’re truly proud of. Throughout that time, we’ve aimed to lead with integrity in everything we do. In meeting with the Astra team, we’ve seen a shared set of values, especially with focus on putting technicians first, that really resonates with us. I am encouraged by the strength of the network, the opportunities for training and growth, and the ability for us to continue turning jobs into meaningful, long-term careers,” said Jayson Wagner, President of Andrew’s.

Astra is a forever home for the businesses that join its network. The Astra network was built for businesses who are committed to making long-term investments in their people. A key part of Astra’s people development infrastructure is Astra University, Astra's proprietary learning and development program where much of the training content was built by people who work in its partner companies. Astra empowers local leaders to grow their businesses with the support of a larger network behind them while operating autonomously. Andrew’s represents a significant addition to the Astra network, deepening its reach across the western United States. The network gains Andrew's expertise, and Andrew's gains the resources to fuel its next phase of growth.

“We are proud to welcome Andrew’s, led by Jayson Wagner, to the Astra network! Their passion for developing their people, high standards for service quality, and commitment to growth make them a great fit in the Astra network of companies. We are proud to honor the three-decade legacy that Andrew’s has established and look forward to accelerating their next phase of growth!” said Brad Parsons, Group President of Astra Service Partners.

About Andrew’s Refrigeration, Plumbing, Electrical, Concrete, Construction

Founded in 1996, Andrew’s is a family-owned and operated commercial HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, electrical, construction, and concrete contractor based in Phoenix, Arizona. With three decades of experience, Andrew’s delivers comprehensive commercial services to customers across the region with a steadfast commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit andrewsaz.com.

About Astra Service Partners

Astra is a network of premium commercial mechanical services providers dedicated to growing and empowering powerful businesses. By attracting and developing top industry talent, Astra drives growth and operational excellence across its partner companies and helps business owners take their teams to new heights. For more information, please visit astraservicepartners.com.

About Orion Group

Orion is the forever home for commercial and industrial field services companies. Orion is the holding company that supports Astra Service Partners. Together, they invest in market-leading businesses. By growing companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them, Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.