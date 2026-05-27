Itron Releases Locusview Connector for SAP S/4HANA to Enhance Utility Resiliency

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, has released the Locusview Connector for SAP S/4HANA, a new capability within the Locusview Digital Construction Management (DCM) platform. The connector provides a seamless, bidirectional integration with SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning software, enabling critical construction, work order and asset data to flow directly into SAP systems across an enterprise. Locusview, a leader in digital construction management for energy utilities, was acquired by Itron on Jan. 5, 2026.

Utilities managing distribution, transmission or large-scale capital projects frequently rely on disconnected applications, paper-based processes and manual data entry. These challenges can delay updates to systems of record, introduce transcription errors and extend project capitalization timelines. The Locusview DCM platform addresses these issues through a unified digital workflow, and the new Locusview Connector for SAP S/4HANA helps reduce information technology workload, accelerate SAP updates and project closeouts while improving data integrity and reducing manual processes throughout the construction lifecycle.

The Locusview Connector for SAP S/4HANA enables automated data exchange through the Locusview Integration Manager, a self-service module that enables users to connect other applications to Locusview’s DCM platform. Standardized on SAP Integration Suite and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), the connector helps enable secure, scalable and compliant integration with SAP S/4HANA and delivers several key benefits, including:

Automated work order synchronization: Planned work in SAP systems automatically creates and updates work orders and work units in the Locusview platform, ensuring field teams receive accurate and up-to-date assignments.

Planned work in SAP systems automatically creates and updates work orders and work units in the Locusview platform, ensuring field teams receive accurate and up-to-date assignments. Real-time progress visibility: As field crews submit work through the Locusview mobile application, status updates are synchronized back to SAP systems in real time to support tracking and auditing.

As field crews submit work through the Locusview mobile application, status updates are synchronized back to SAP systems in real time to support tracking and auditing. Improved data integrity: Reducing manual data entry helps minimize errors and supports a reliable audit trail, with Locusview entity IDs stored directly in SAP systems for full traceability.

Reducing manual data entry helps minimize errors and supports a reliable audit trail, with Locusview entity IDs stored directly in SAP systems for full traceability. Lower integration costs: The standardized connector reduces total cost of ownership and shortens onboarding time for new utility projects.

“Our Digital Construction Management platform plays an important role in helping utilities strengthen resiliency and modernize their operations,” said Shahar Levi, senior vice president of Resiliency Solutions at Itron. “By integrating high-fidelity field data directly with SAP S/4HANA, we are helping customers eliminate paper-based workflows and manual entry processes that have historically slowed project capitalization and increased operational costs.”

The Locusview Connector for SAP S/4HANA is available now as a core capability within the Locusview Digital Construction Management platform.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

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