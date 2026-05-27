The Tech Interactive Wins Highest Honor in 32nd Annual Communicator Awards for AI Literacy ’Zine

San Jose, CA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Interactive has received an Award of Excellence, the highest honor from the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards, for AI Adventures: The ’Zine, a playful educational resource that helps young learners explore artificial intelligence with curiosity, creativity, and confidence.

AI Adventures: The 'Zine was designed to be an educational resource for students on National AI Literacy Day.

Created for National AI Literacy Day, AI Adventures: The ’Zine invites students in Grades 3 to 12 to make sense of artificial intelligence through puzzles, games, articles, and hands-on prompts. The resource was created in-house by Amy Bucher, director of research and development, and designed by Krista Thomas, senior director of brand marketing. Together, they brought learning research, storytelling, and bold visual design to a topic that can feel complex, making AI approachable, empowering, and fun. Articles and activities include “Spy the AI,” “Should AI Referees Make the Call?,” “Can You Help a Drone Find a Lost Pet?,” and “The ABCs of AI.”

“We designed the ’zine with the goal of creating a screen-free resource to help kids learn about artificial intelligence, question how it works, and stay curious about the technology shaping their world,” said Krista Thomas, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at The Tech Interactive. “This recognition is meaningful because it celebrates design as a powerful tool for making big ideas feel accessible, playful, and inspiring.”

The Communicator Awards recognize excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across communications and creative work. The 32nd Annual Communicator Awards received more than 3,000 entries from agencies, global brands, production studios, in-house creative teams, designers, public relations firms, and independent creators around the world. Award of Excellence winners represent the competition’s highest honor.

This year’s Award of Excellence winners included The Walt Disney Company, Special Olympics, PepsiCo, PwC, Marriott International, Lenovo, Syracuse University, Penn Medicine, and many others.

The Communicator Awards are sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only body of more than 1,100 industry leaders from acclaimed brands, institutions, and agencies. This year’s jury included professionals from JPMorgan Chase & Co., FedEx, Netflix, Big Spaceship, National Geographic Society, Accenture Song, Critical Mass, NAACP, The Andy Warhol Museum, and more.

AI Adventures: The ’Zine is available as a free educational resource at TheTech.org. Limited print copies are available upon request for educational purposes.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

About The Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards recognizes excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication. For 32 years, the platform has provided an equal opportunity for companies, agencies, organizations and independent creators to be honored, regardless of team size or project budget.

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body of over 1,100 industry leaders from top brands and agencies. This year’s Jury included professionals from JPMorgan Chase & Co., FedEx, Netflix, Big Spaceship, National Geographic Society, Accenture Song, Critical Mass, NAACP, The Andy Warhol Museum and many more. For more, visit aiva.org.

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