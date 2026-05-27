Southern California Reproductive Center Joins Nucleus IVF+ Network as Patient Demand Accelerates

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleus Genomics today announced a partnership with the Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC), bringing Genetic Optimization to one of the most in-demand fertility clinics in the country.

Co-founded and led by Dr. Mark Surrey and Dr. Hal C. Danzer, SCRC will bring Nucleus’ advanced genetic analysis into both preconception testing and embryo selection — giving patients more insight as they plan for their future child.

This partnership builds on SCRC’s decades of leadership, having helped thousands of families conceive a child. It also comes amid a period of rapid global expansion for Nucleus, rolling out in 160+ clinics in India and the Middle East, and now available at clinics across almost all 50 U.S. states.

SCRC joins the Nucleus IVF+ Network

Nucleus deploys its advanced genomic technology directly into IVF through its IVF+ Network , a group of leading clinic partners. This model sees Nucleus’ expanded carrier screening ( Preview ) and advanced embryo analysis ( Embryo ) proactively integrated into care, made available to all patients undergoing IVF at these clinics.

Now, Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) joins this network as one of the most trusted fertility centers in the country. With more than 25 years of clinical leadership, the team has helped bring thousands of babies into the world.

Across its four California locations in Beverly Hills, Santa Barbara, Pasadena, and Ventura, SCRC will make Nucleus available to the thousands of patients it serves per year — marking a meaningful step toward advanced genomic insight becoming standard of care in IVF.

“Patients want more insights on their embryos during IVF,” said Kian Sadeghi founder and CEO of Nucleus Genomics. “Every patient has a loved one who suffered from a preventable condition, whether cancer, diabetes, or heart disease. SCRC, with their decades-long experience, is bringing preventive medicine to the start of life, helping patients understand their embryo’s DNA to reduce genetic risk in the next generation.”

With Nucleus, SCRC patients can opt into more comprehensive carrier and embryo analysis. This includes insight into more than 2,000 rare inherited conditions, as well as common conditions like heart disease and diabetes. This means patients can minimize the risk of passing down conditions like cystic fibrosis and PKU, all the way to expanded hereditary cancer syndromes that can impact both parent and child, like hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome (HBOC) and Lynch syndrome.

“Our ability to provide genetic screening for our patients’ embryos gives patients access to testing that can offer reassurance,” said Dr. Mark Surrey, co-founder of Southern California Reproductive Center. “This remarkable breakthrough addresses concerns about birth defects, provides genetic analysis, and helps us assess an embryo’s potential to result in a healthy pregnancy.”

Genetic Optimization becomes core to modern fertility care

Nucleus’ growing clinical footprint reflects rising patient and clinician demand for more advanced embryo analysis. Recent studies show that nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults support the use of advanced genetic technologies during IVF¹, with continued positive sentiment reflected across newer surveys².

That demand is already translating into scale. Nucleus has a waitlist of more than 3,000 patients and has rapidly expanded its IVF+ Network across the U.S. and globally. This includes a partnership with Neway Fertility in New York earlier this year, and a recent rollout across 160+ clinics in India and the Middle East .

As patient expectations evolve, leading fertility clinics are beginning to standardize around deeper genomic insight, signaling a broader shift toward a more proactive model of fertility care.

Press Contact

Nucleus Genomics

press@mynucleus.com

About Nucleus Genomics

Nucleus Genomics helps couples plan and have their best baby. Its services span advanced carrier screening, embryo analysis, and an integrated IVF care experience, with a focus on building generational health. Nucleus has raised more than $32 million to date with investors including Founders Fund, Seven Seven Six, Samsung Next, and Quiet Capital. To learn more, visit https://mynucleus.com .

About Southern California Reproductive Center

Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is one of the leading fertility centers in the United States, known for its clinical excellence and patient-centered approach to care. Co-founded and led by Dr. Mark Surrey and Dr. Hal C. Danzer, SCRC has helped thousands of individuals and couples build families through advanced reproductive technologies, including IVF, egg freezing, and genetic testing. With a focus on innovation, personalized treatment, and strong clinical outcomes, SCRC is recognized as a trusted destination for fertility care in California and beyond. To learn more, visit https://www.scrcivf.com .

¹ Furrer RA, Barlevy D, Pereira S, et al. Public attitudes, interests, and concerns regarding polygenic embryo screening. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(5):e2410832. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.10832

² Peyser A, Brogan C, Zimmerman L, Goldman RH. Polygenic embryo risk scores: A survey of public perception. Reproductive Medicine. 2025;6(3):19. doi:10.3390/reprodmed6030019