Fertility Institute of Hawaii Joins Nucleus IVF+ Network as Demand for Genetic Optimization Continues to Expand

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleus Genomics today announced an IVF+ partnership with the Fertility Institute of Hawaii , bringing its advanced carrier screening and embryo analysis to Hawaii's largest IVF practice.

Through the collaboration, patients will gain deeper genetic insight into their embryos during IVF, including risks tied to cancers, heart disease, and diabetes — conditions that are especially prevalent across the Pacific. It will also expand access to Nucleus for many international patients who travel to Hawaii for fertility care from Japan, Korea, China, Australia, and New Zealand.

Based in Honolulu and founded by Dr. John Frattarelli, the Fertility Institute of Hawaii has been a leader in fertility care for more than two decades. Having supported thousands of families, its doctors have helped bring more than 15,000 babies into the world.

“When choosing which embryo to transfer, patients want more information during IVF,” said Dr. Nathan Treff, Chief Clinical Officer at Nucleus Genomics. “The Fertility Institute of Hawaii has helped families across Hawaii and the Pacific for decades. We’re excited to work alongside a team so deeply trusted by its patients and community.”

Building on decades of genetic research, Nucleus offers advanced genetic insight across family planning and IVF through its services Preview and Embryo. Together, these help prospective parents better understand inherited disease risk, screening for more than 2,000 genetic conditions and traits. This includes insight into many conditions not typically offered in IVF, including endometriosis, type 1 diabetes, breast cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

When using its genetic optimization models , the company showed that prospective parents selecting among five embryos can expect average relative risk reductions of 31.9% for endometriosis, 67% for type 1 diabetes, 42% for breast cancer, 35% for heart disease, and 55% for Alzheimer’s disease.

"The future of IVF is genomic. Our partnership with Nucleus reflects what we've always believed: patients in Hawaii shouldn't have to leave home or settle for less,” said Dr. John Frattarelli, Founder, CEO, and Medical Director, Fertility Institute of Hawaii. “We're proud to be the first in the state to offer this level of embryo genetic analysis, and even prouder that it enables our local and international patients to make their most consequential decisions with the most complete information available."

Nucleus’ partnership with the Fertility Institute of Hawaii also comes at a time of significant international patient interest for the company’s services, especially from Asia, Australia and New Zealand. It also comes amid rapid growth for Nucleus, which in recent months announced clinic partnerships in California , New York, India and the Middle East .

Today, Nucleus has a waitlist of more than 3,000 patients and continues to rapidly expand its IVF+ Clinic Network . As more fertility clinics adopt advanced genomics, Nucleus is helping establish a new standard for how families plan for the next generation.

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About Nucleus Genomics

Nucleus Genomics helps couples plan and have their best baby. Its services span advanced carrier screening, embryo analysis, and an integrated IVF care experience, with a focus on building generational health. Nucleus has raised more than $32 million to date with investors including Founders Fund, Seven Seven Six, Samsung Next, and Quiet Capital. To learn more, visit https://mynucleus.com .