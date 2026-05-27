Privia Health Enters New Jersey

ARLINGTON, Va., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a national physician enablement company, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to enter the state of New Jersey in partnership with Neurology Group of Bergen County (NGBC), a practice with 25 adult and pediatric clinicians.

NGBC will serve as the anchor practice for Privia Medical Group—New Jersey and is expected to be implemented on the Privia Platform by year-end 2026. Privia Health will provide an alternative for community clinicians in New Jersey to care for patients across all reimbursement models, leveraging a breadth of interoperable solutions and population health expertise to enable care insights and collaboration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Neurology Group of Bergen County into our network. NGBC is one of the largest and most respected independent neurology practices in the Northeast, with an exceptional team and a decades-long track record of delivering outstanding patient outcomes," said Jason Ross, EVP Medical Groups of Privia Health. “We look forward to supporting the NGBC team as they continue to serve the Bergen County community.”

“Partnering with Privia was the right next step for our practice and, most importantly, for our patients. They share our commitment to clinical excellence and the kind of personalized, compassionate care we’ve built over the past 50 years,” said NGBC physician John T. Nasr, M.D. “This partnership gives us the resources and support to expand access to high-quality neurological care across our community, while preserving the independent culture that has defined NGBC.”

About Privia Health

Privia Health is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,300+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 5.9+ million patients, and reward 5,500+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.

Privia’s mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth under “Risk Factors” therein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Robert Borchert

SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications

IR@priviahealth.com

817.783.4841