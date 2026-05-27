Rate Debuts EnTitled, a Refinance Pilot That Saves Borrowers Money at Closing

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced the launch of EnTitled, a refinance pilot designed to help eligible homeowners cut closing costs and move through the loan process faster.

The pilot uses data and technology to evaluate title-related risk during the mortgage refinancing process. In certain low-risk situations, this allows Rate to skip the lender's title insurance policy,a common closing cost, while still meeting loan quality standards. For eligible borrowers, that can mean savings of up to $2,500 and a smoother closing experience.

“At the end of the day, refinancing your mortgage has to make financial sense for the customer,” said Victor Ciardelli, President and CEO of Rate. “If we can use technology to remove a cost borrowers don't need to pay, we should. EnTitled puts that savings back in homeowners' pockets.”

EnTitled is currently available in 23 states for eligible refinance transactions. Traditionally, refinancing requires third-party title verification and a new lender's title insurance policy. EnTitled takes a smarter approach, using automated analysis to determine whether that extra step can be omitted. Borrowers can still choose to purchase their own title insurance separately if they'd like.

“We’re always looking for ways to save our borrowers money,” said Rola Gurrieri, Chief Fulfillment Officer at Rate. “In certain refinancing scenarios, we’re able to remove lender’s title insurance, lowering costs and simplifying the process.”

EnTitled is part of Rate’s broader push to modernize the mortgage experience. It works alongside Smart Underwrite, which reduces upfront documentation and expedites decisions, and Same Day Mortgage, which accelerates closing timelines. Together, these tools are designed to make refinancing faster, simpler and less expensive for borrowers.

Borrowers can learn more about EnTitled HERE .

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years); NerdWallet’s Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers (2025) and multiple Best Mortgage Lender recognitions; Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Forbes’ Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); Motley Fool’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025); and Motley Fool / MarketWatch’s Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America (2024).



