Datadog and Carahsoft Announce Datadog’s Achievement of FedRAMP® High Certification for Its Observability and Security Platform

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp . , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced Datadog for Government has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High certification for its observability and security platform.

“Achieving FedRAMP High certification places Datadog among a select group of tech companies certified to operate in highly sensitive Federal environments. This milestone reinforces Datadog’s leadership in cloud security and compliance, and sets a new standard for observability platforms in regulated sectors,” said Emilio Escobar, CISO at Datadog. “FedRAMP High certification gives U.S. Government agencies and contractors the assurance they need to adopt Datadog for secure workloads, bringing modern observability, faster incident response and operational visibility into previously restricted environments.”

Datadog’s AI-powered end-to-end observability and security platform delivers real-time visibility and actionable insights across agencies’ entire IT environments while complying with Federal Government’s most stringent security requirements. The platform enables agencies to strengthen their security posture by identifying and managing risk within a single, unified solution designed for high-impact systems. With comprehensive dashboards and intelligent alerts, Government teams can proactively detect and resolve issues before they disrupt mission-critical operations or impact citizen services.

“Datadog’s FedRAMP High Certification reinforces its commitment to delivering a platform that meets the highest standards for security and performance for its customers,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This achievement provides Government agencies with the assurance needed to adopt a trusted, compliant solution for monitoring and securing complex environments. Together with the support of our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Datadog are empowering Public Sector agencies with a FedRAMP High-certified observability and security platform that delivers the real-time visibility, operational insight and proactive threat detection needed to support evolving mission requirements.”

Carahsoft serves as Datadog’s Master Government Aggregator®, providing ease of procurement for the company’s platform and solutions and access to services and training for the Public Sector through hundreds of contract vehicles.

Datadog’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 921-4160 or Datadog@carahsoft.com. Explore Datadog’s solutions here.

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

press@datadoghq.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com