Netskope and Deloitte Expand Global Partnership to Deliver Managed SASE Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., and NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deloitte and Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced a new expansion of their strategic partnership. Deloitte will now leverage Netskope technology to provide managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capabilities to enterprise customers seeking to transform their infrastructure, modernize security and networking, and drive secure AI adoption.

Building on the yearslong strategic alliance between Deloitte and Netskope, the new Managed SASE service combines Deloitte’s global cyber operations framework, advisory services, and managed security experience with Netskope’s industry‑leading SASE and Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities, including Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS). Together, Deloitte and Netskope will support clients in accelerating secure digital transformation, reducing complexity, and strengthening protection across hybrid, multi-cloud, and AI-ready environments.

“As organizations continue to modernize their technology and migrate critical workloads to the cloud, the need for integrated, scalable, and intelligence-driven security models becomes paramount,” said Luis Silva Abreu, Partner at Deloitte. “Our strengthened collaboration with Netskope enables us to deliver a comprehensive Managed SASE service that meets these evolving challenges and provides clients with the confidence to innovate securely.”



“This ongoing collaboration with Deloitte reflects the scale of our joint commitment to support global clients,” said Amit Srirastav, SVP, Strategy, Global Systems Integrators and MSSP, at Netskope. “Deloitte’s international footprint, combined with the capabilities of the Netskope One platform, positions us strongly to help organizations modernize security operations and securely adopt cloud and AI with consistent standards across regions.”

The global SASE market is projected to reach $28.5B by 20281, growing at a CAGR of 26%, as organizations upgrade their security and networking capabilities for modern cloud and AI adoption requirements. Netskope is known for its industry-leading Netskope One platform and has been repeatedly recognized by industry analysts for SASE and SSE, including by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE) four years in a row and a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms two years in a row.

Today’s announcement follows many years of successful collaboration between Deloitte and Netskope, including joint global initiatives in cloud security transformation and managed detection and response. With this latest expansion, both organizations reinforce their commitment to helping clients navigate today’s complex environment with agility and confidence.

Managed SASE services from Deloitte and Netskope are now available in the EMEA region, with more regions to follow. Deloitte and Netskope provide discovery workshops for SASE implementation and demonstrations of SASE technology in action.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal, Consulting | Technology & Transformation and Advisory | Strategy, Risk & Transactions to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® among thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 180-year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. To learn how Deloitte’s 460,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters please consult www.deloitte.com .

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications - providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com , Netskope.ai , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements include the growth of the SASE market and demand for cloud security. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to adoption of cloud security and our customers’ purchasing decisions. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Netskope as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Netskope will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future. This release also contains estimates made by independent parties relating to projected market growth. Such estimates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, and accordingly, their accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed.



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ir@netskope.com

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1 Gartner, Market Opportunity Map: Secure Access Service Edge Worldwide, 27 June 2025