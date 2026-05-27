K12 Opens 2026 Photography Competition to Students Nationwide

RESTON, Va., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, K12 invites students across the country to participate in the 2026 K12 National Photography Competition. Open to all pre-K–12 students, the annual contest gives young people the opportunity to create and share compelling images using any type of camera, with a chance to win up to $500.

Opening May 27 and running through August 26, 2026, students can use any camera to enter the contest — including smartphones, digital, and film. Winners will be selected by a panel of expert photographers and artists based on criteria including creativity, technical skill, composition, and storytelling impact. Additionally, a People’s Choice winner will be selected by public voting throughout the entire entry period across four grade groups.

“The K12 National Photography Competition reflects what K12 has always believed in: that creativity and innovation don’t require a traditional classroom, and that a shared passion for art can build and connect communities,” said Niyoka McCoy, Chief Learning Officer. “For more than two decades, we have been proud to give young artists a national stage to be seen and celebrated for the vision they bring to their work.”

Participation is free and open to students in the United States enrolled in grades pre-K–12 in public, private, charter, or homeschool programs. There is no limit on the number of entries per student, and the competition will name 12 winners across grades pre-K–2, 3–5, 6–8, and 9–12 this October.

K12 has helped millions of students nationwide access high-quality education through its network of public and private online schools, personalized tutoring and accredited curriculum. Central to that experience is a commitment to extending learning beyond academics, with opportunities such as virtual field trips, esports, and competitions in photography, robotics, culinary arts and more – each designed to help students uncover passions, build confidence, and apply their skills in meaningful ways.

To enter and view full competition details, visit https://enrichment.k12.com/photo-competition.

Key Details & Dates

Accepted camera types: Smartphone, DLSR, mirrorless camera, film camera, point-and-shoot camera

Registration is open May 27, 2026, through August 26, 2026, and public voting will take place throughout the entire entry period. Anyone is eligible to vote once per day.

Judging will take place from the end of August through September, with winners to be announced in October.

Entries will be judged by an expert panel, based on the following criteria: Creativity and originality Technical skills and use of photographic technique Composition and framing Storytelling and emotional impact







About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

Media Contact

Beverly Hsu

Press@K12.com