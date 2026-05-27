SBA, General Motors to Host Michigan Supplier Matchmaking Expo

DETROIT, Mich., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that its second 2026 Supplier Matchmaking Expo will take place on June 5, 2026, at the MotorCity Casino in Detroit, Michigan. The event, which is co-hosted by General Motors, is designed to advance President Trump’s Made in America agenda by helping large companies and industrial producers connect with small domestic suppliers – incentivizing companies to shift their supply chains home, create local jobs, and restore American industrial dominance.

“The strong results from SBA’s inaugural Supplier Matchmaking Expo made clear that industry giants and small businesses are eager for more opportunities to connect and do business locally — which is why we’re proud to host our second expo in Detroit,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Large companies rely upon America’s small businesses every single day, from component manufacturing to business services, and that is why we saw over 170 small businesses benefit from our last Matchmaking Expo. Alongside partners like General Motors, the Trump SBA is strengthening domestic supply chains by connecting the small and large businesses that partner to power domestic production.”

The 2026 Michigan Supplier Matchmaking Expo will provide opportunities for small businesses and local suppliers to meet corporations of all sizes and industries that are seeking partners for their operations. Suppliers will have the option to participate in one-on-one matchmaking sessions with prospective buyers, in addition to networking with federal, state, and local resources that support small manufacturers. Buyers confirmed to participate in the 2026 Michigan Supplier Matchmaking Expo include:

American Rheinmetall

Boeing

Defense Logistics Agency

Department of the Air Force

Department of War

Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority

DTE Energy

Google

MillerKnoll

NASA Office of Small Business Programs

RENK America

SAPA Transmission

SMART (Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation)

Swamp Stick LLC

Things Sought After, Inc.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

The event will take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM ET at the MotorCity Casino. Registration for both buyers and suppliers is open at suppliermatchmakingexpo.com.

In March, SBA launched its inaugural Supplier Matchmaking Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina, where over 675 small businesses connected directly with 35 large industrial buyers in addition to federal, state and local resources. During the expo, over 170 small businesses successfully “matched” with large companies to provide services.

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-5-C. SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance . Contact savannah.wilburn@sba.gov to make arrangements.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.