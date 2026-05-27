M-Files’ Context-First Document Management System Delivers Over 300% ROI with Trusted, Governed, and AI-Ready Information According to New TEI Study

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M-Files, the leader in context-first document management, commissioned a new Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of M-Files study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, revealing that a composite organization based on interviewed customers using M-Files achieved a 301% return on investment (ROI) and $8 million in net present value over three years.

The study highlights a growing shift as enterprises use context-enriched document management systems as a strategic foundation for AI success. By structuring and governing information with metadata and business context, organizations can help ensure AI systems produce more accurate and trustworthy results.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how work gets done, but it also exposes a critical gap: most organizations don’t have information that’s ready for AI,” said Jay Bhatt, CEO of M-Files. “This study validates our core belief; without context, governance, and structure, AI outputs are often unreliable and untrustworthy. M-Files was built to solve that challenge because it provides the trusted foundation where documents, business context, and workflows are connected into a single, governed system, enabling both humans and AI agents to operate with accuracy and confidence."

According to the TEI study, organizations using M-Files as their system of record, context, and decisions achieved:

75% greater AI-powered workflow efficiency by streamlining processes across departments and systems, businesses accelerated project timelines, improved collaboration, and scaled outputs. “Working across different vendors, trade partners, or divisions is much easier with M-Files because we’ve established automation and consistency in these [workflows]. It's not a completely new way of working each time. It’s really given us the ability to streamline our processes from front to back,” Director of Architecture Technology, construction industry.

by streamlining processes across departments and systems, businesses accelerated project timelines, improved collaboration, and scaled outputs. “Working across different vendors, trade partners, or divisions is much easier with M-Files because we’ve established automation and consistency in these [workflows]. It's not a completely new way of working each time. It’s really given us the ability to streamline our processes from front to back,” Director of Architecture Technology, construction industry. 70% faster document filing speed by automating metadata tagging and integrating workflows that eliminate manual, error-prone tasks. “Our architects were responsible for a lot more than they should have been. They have a lot of work on their plate as it is, but filing and maintaining the classification for files and data took people a collective 40 hours a week to keep things updated the way it needed to be. That has all gone away with M-Files,” Director of Architecture Technology, construction industry.

by automating metadata tagging and integrating workflows that eliminate manual, error-prone tasks. “Our architects were responsible for a lot more than they should have been. They have a lot of work on their plate as it is, but filing and maintaining the classification for files and data took people a collective 40 hours a week to keep things updated the way it needed to be. That has all gone away with M-Files,” Director of Architecture Technology, construction industry. 65% improvement in AI-powered document search, discovery, and summarization by providing access to accurate, contextualized data to make better decisions, reduce rework, and increase overall productivity. “In the old days, an associate or senior associate needed to go through the documents manually. M-Files [Aino] can find the same answers much quicker, and then bring back a summarization of answers in context with certain laws and precedent based on previous cases in our system. Now our associates can utilize these summaries to save time on their current client cases.” CIO, professional services industry.





The Total Economic Impact™ study is based on interviews with decision-makers across multiple industries, with findings modeled into a composite organization of 1,000 M-Files users and $1 billion in annual revenue. To learn more, download the full study.

About M-Files

M-Files is the context-first document management system that has redefined how work gets done by organizing information based on what it is, not where it’s stored. By connecting documents, people, projects, and processes in a unified view, M-Files eliminates operational friction and gives business and IT leaders a performance advantage. Its AI-native, metadata-driven design captures the knowledge and relationships surrounding documents to transform static files into a connected ecosystem. M-Files is the first document management system to natively store content within the Microsoft 365 platform and integrates with leading business applications, enabling organizations across a variety of industries to work in familiar tools while gaining enterprise-grade automation, governance, and control. More than 6,000 customers in 100+ countries rely on M-Files to streamline processes, strengthen compliance, and improve business performance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

Media Contact

Alex Miller

m-files@marketbridge.com