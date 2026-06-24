M-Files Expands Agentic AI Capabilities with New Agents That Deliver Context-Aware Automation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M-Files, the leader in context-first document management, launched new M-Files AI agents designed to empower organizations to put content to work with intelligent information management. M-Files' new AI capabilities extend its context-first approach to agentic AI, enabling organizations to automate document-centric processes across metadata enrichment, conversational access, intelligent search, workflow automation, and vertical solutions, while maintaining governance, transparency, and control. M-Files Agents are built natively on M-Files' Enterprise Knowledge Graph and understand business context to help organizations deploy and adopt enterprise AI with confidence.

The new M-Files Custom Agents (Beta) bring AI instructions directly into M-Files workflows to help organizations automate validation, routing, and content-driven decisions and improve operational efficiency. Configured once in natural language, an M-Files AI agent reads the document and related business context, updates only the properties it has permission to change, then advances the work automatically. Every value it sets is recorded on the metadata card with its reasoning and source, creating an explainable, auditable trail to ensure sensitive data remains protected and regulatory standards are met.

The new M-Files Custom Agents join M-Files' growing AI agent portfolio including:

M-Files Metadata Agent offers immediate intelligent suggestions the first time a document is added to M-Files proposing classification, naming, tagging, and description automatically, with no admin setup required, providing instant value from day one. It also enriches existing documents by analyzing content that is missing metadata.

offers immediate intelligent suggestions the first time a document is added to M-Files proposing classification, naming, tagging, and description automatically, with no admin setup required, providing instant value from day one. It also enriches existing documents by analyzing content that is missing metadata. M-Files Metadata Agent at Scale enables organizations to enrich volumes of existing legacy documents in bulk, transforming unstructured or outdated content into structured, usable information, and improving data accessibility and value. It can automatically run metadata enrichment jobs on a recurring schedule, reducing manual administration and ensuring metadata quality keeps pace with the business.

enables organizations to enrich volumes of existing legacy documents in bulk, transforming unstructured or outdated content into structured, usable information, and improving data accessibility and value. It can automatically run metadata enrichment jobs on a recurring schedule, reducing manual administration and ensuring metadata quality keeps pace with the business. M-Files Insights Agent delivers proactive, role-tailored intelligence directly within vertical workflows. Rather than waiting for users to search, M-Files Insights Agent surfaces what matters now, such as potential engagements at risk, pending approvals ranked by delivery impact, overdue items, workload imbalances, and recommended next actions, so partners, managers, and associates spend less time navigating and more time advising.

delivers proactive, role-tailored intelligence directly within vertical workflows. Rather than waiting for users to search, M-Files Insights Agent surfaces what matters now, such as potential engagements at risk, pending approvals ranked by delivery impact, overdue items, workload imbalances, and recommended next actions, so partners, managers, and associates spend less time navigating and more time advising. M-Files Task Agent automatically generates tasks from meeting transcripts and user prompts, keeping engagement plans current without manual follow-up logging. After a client meeting, the agent captures action items, assigns them in context, and updates the engagement record so advisors stay focused on client work, not administrative upkeep.

automatically generates tasks from meeting transcripts and user prompts, keeping engagement plans current without manual follow-up logging. After a client meeting, the agent captures action items, assigns them in context, and updates the engagement record so advisors stay focused on client work, not administrative upkeep. M-Files Quality Agent helps users complete structured quality records faster by intelligently filling in fields across nonconformance descriptions, CAPA action plans, and audit responses based on document and process context. This reduces data entry burden and improves consistency across quality management workflows.

helps users complete structured quality records faster by intelligently filling in fields across nonconformance descriptions, CAPA action plans, and audit responses based on document and process context. This reduces data entry burden and improves consistency across quality management workflows. M-Files Contracts Agent reviews contracts against organizational policies and automates next steps across inbound and outbound processes, accelerating review cycles while maintaining the governance and audit trail enterprises require, providing confidence in compliance and decision-making.

reviews contracts against organizational policies and automates next steps across inbound and outbound processes, accelerating review cycles while maintaining the governance and audit trail enterprises require, providing confidence in compliance and decision-making. M-Files Aino ("I know") is an intelligent companion that helps users find trusted answers from enterprise content, making it easier to access, understand, and use existing information.



According to Gartner, only 14% of organizations report high confidence that their content is AI ready.* Without a strong content foundation, AI creates a severe business risk by presenting unreliable outputs with confidence and exposing sensitive information.

"M-Files serves as the trusted system of record for enterprise content, transforming documents into governed, context-rich knowledge delivered through our Enterprise Knowledge Graph," said Tony Grout, Chief Product Officer at M-Files. "As organizations move from AI-assisted work to agentic workflows, trust becomes essential. This latest M-Files agentic release extends beyond information retrieval, enabling AI to take intelligent actions and automate processes while maintaining the transparency, governance, and control enterprises need to scale enterprise AI with confidence."

“M-Files (AI agents) can find answers much quicker and then bring back a summarization of answers in context with certain laws and precedents based on previous cases in our system. Now our associates can utilize these summaries to save time on their current client cases,” Dave Ashton, Chief Information Officer, Holmes Murphy.

As part of its ongoing AI platform evolution, M-Files is developing support for emerging interoperability standards, including Model Context Protocol (MCP) to help customers extend trusted enterprise context into the broader ecosystem of AI platforms and agents.

The expanded agentic capabilities are available across M-Files cloud offerings. To learn more about how M-Files agentic AI platform powers automation, metadata enrichment, and AI-driven workflows, register for M-Files' Turning AI into Action webinar on June 24.

*"The Document Management Myths Impeding AI Readiness" Gartner research report, April 29, 2026.

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading context-first document management system that delivers a trusted foundation for enterprise AI. Built on its robust Enterprise Knowledge Graph, M-Files connects documents, data, and business relationships into a unified system of record for enterprise content. Combined with its AI-native orchestration layer, M-Files creates a governed, context-rich foundation that enables every AI interaction, across assistants, agents, and workflows, to reason, decide, and act with accuracy and full auditability. Native to Microsoft 365 and integrated with leading enterprise systems, M-Files enables organizations to operationalize AI, automate decisions, and unlock new levels of efficiency. More than 6,000 customers in over 100 countries rely on M-Files to turn documents into a strategic asset and power trusted, enterprise-grade AI.

Media Contact

Megan Larsen

Megan.Larsen@m-files.com