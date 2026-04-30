M-Files Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M-Files was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management.* M-Files' placement as a Leader is based on its Completeness of Vision.

“We believe being named a Leader by Gartner is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on making work easier, with stronger trust and control," said Jay Bhatt, CEO of M-Files. "M-Files is a trusted system of record, context, and decisions, where information isn’t just stored, it drives valuable actions. Our powerful document management system is uniquely positioned to enable trusted agentic AI experiences across the platforms our customers rely on, especially the Microsoft ecosystem. As the market evolves at unprecedented speed, M-Files is focused on helping customers operationalize AI with confidence by delivering governed outcomes based on reliable, accurate, and contextual information.”

“We feel this recognition is powered by real product momentum. Over the past year, we’ve launched multiple new solutions designed for how work actually gets done including new unified work views with M-Files Workspaces, native Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Agent Builder experiences, and purpose-built Industry Solutions for Tax Advisory, Consulting Services, and Manufacturing," said Tony Grout, Chief Product Officer at M-Files. "Looking ahead, we believe our roadmap continues to push into the next generation of modern document management where intelligent agents, organic to M-Files or securely integrated and governed from other agentic offerings, assist with agentic search, workflows, and records management, making trusted decisions based on context."

M-Files received the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Document Management distinction for meeting or exceeding the market average for Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption scores. As of April 17, 2026, M-Files has received 217 5-star reviews in the last 12 months, including:

Modern document management facilitated by M-Files' seamless AI and workflow connectivity. M-Files provides a complete and adaptable solution for our modern document management needs. We benefit from the ability to keep our documents easily accessible, with AI and metadata features that help us find the right documents instantly, instead of wasting time looking through folder structures. M-Files connects documents to the right people, projects and workflows. — Electrical Engineer, Construction, [link to review]

M-Files provides a complete and adaptable solution for our modern document management needs. We benefit from the ability to keep our documents easily accessible, with AI and metadata features that help us find the right documents instantly, instead of wasting time looking through folder structures. M-Files connects documents to the right people, projects and workflows. — Electrical Engineer, Construction, [link to review] M-Files demonstrates effective structure and reliable document management features. Overall, I am impressed by the structure of M-Files and its impressive document management capabilities. It is a one-of-a-kind document management tool that keeps every file safe and organized. — CEO, Misc., [link to review]

Overall, I am impressed by the structure of M-Files and its impressive document management capabilities. It is a one-of-a-kind document management tool that keeps every file safe and organized. — CEO, Misc., [link to review] M-Files provides metadata-driven document management with fast search, automated workflows, and robust version control. The integration with Microsoft 365 and business apps is seamless, enhancing compliance and audit readiness. Stable performance and scalable architecture make it effective for enterprise document governance. — IT Assistant Manager, Manufacturing, [link to review]



For more information, download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management.

*Gartner Inc., Magic Quadrant for Document Management, Tim Nelms, Jed Cawthorne, Marko Sillanpaa, Rachel O'Farrell, and Stephen Emmott, April 28, 2026

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About M-Files

M-Files is the context-first document management system that has redefined how work gets done by organizing information based on what it is, not where it’s stored. By connecting documents, people, projects, and processes in a unified view, M-Files eliminates operational friction and gives business and IT leaders a performance advantage. Its AI-native, metadata-driven design captures the knowledge and relationships surrounding documents to transform static files into a connected ecosystem. M-Files is the first document management system to natively store content within the Microsoft 365 platform and integrates with leading business applications, enabling organizations across a variety of industries to work in familiar tools while gaining enterprise-grade automation, governance, and control. More than 6,000 customers in 100+ countries rely on M-Files to streamline processes, strengthen compliance, and improve business performance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

Media Contact

Alex Miller

m-files@marketbridge.com

