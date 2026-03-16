M-Files Deepens its Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft Unveiling New Experiences for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent Builder

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M-Files, a leader in context-first document management, launched new experiences for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent Builder that deliver more accurate and trusted results. These advancements build on M-Files' strategic partnership with Microsoft, unlocking Microsoft 365 capabilities for M-Files context-first content and reinforcing the companies' shared vision to help organizations achieve a performance advantage using AI.

M-Files is moving beyond a basic integration and elevating Microsoft 365 experiences. Customers access M-Files content in Microsoft 365 the same way they use SharePoint or OneDrive, while gaining the additional benefits of M-Files' context-first document management. Three advantages of direct access through Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent Builder include:

Trusted, Permission-Aware Answers: Microsoft 365 Copilot outputs and Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent Builder agent results are grounded in M-Files' context-aware permissions, ensuring all content surfaced from M-Files respects user access rights. Customers can trust that Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent Builder content align with their organizational policies and controls defined in M-Files.

Microsoft 365 Copilot outputs and Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent Builder agent results are grounded in M-Files' context-aware permissions, ensuring all content surfaced from M-Files respects user access rights. Customers can trust that Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent Builder content align with their organizational policies and controls defined in M-Files. Context-Enriched AI and Agents: M‑Files provides context‑rich information that helps Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Agent Builder understand how key business concepts—like customers, processes, parts, and contracts—are connected. This enables deeper insights, stronger reasoning, and more powerful AI‑driven automation.

M‑Files provides context‑rich information that helps Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Agent Builder understand how key business concepts—like customers, processes, parts, and contracts—are connected. This enables deeper insights, stronger reasoning, and more powerful AI‑driven automation. Increased ROI on Microsoft Investment: Employees can find and use trusted M-Files knowledge directly inside Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Agent Builder, reducing context switching and time spent hunting across systems. With answers grounded in organization-wide intelligence and permissions, teams get faster, more reliable outcomes—extending the value of the Microsoft 365 apps they already use every day.





"Many organizations are realizing that AI is only as strong as the information behind it. Without the right context, even the most advanced models struggle to deliver accurate, actionable insights or reliably execute agentic workflows with the precision required to generate measurable business efficiency," said Ryan Barry, Vice President, Strategic Operations and Corporate Development at M-Files. "With the new experiences announced today, M-Files further demonstrates why its context-first document management system is the clear choice for enhancing Microsoft 365."

“We’re seeing strong market demand for our solutions with M-Files, which is a direct result of the deep collaboration across our teams. These new solutions enrich Microsoft Work IQ with context from M-Files’ enterprise knowledge graph empowering differentiated AI experiences,” said John Mighell, Director of Product Marketing for SharePoint and OneDrive. “Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to secure information, advanced governance, and the next generation of agent driven productivity.”

Recognized by Microsoft as the winner of the 2025 Marketplace Solution Partner of the Year in Finland, M-Files is the first document management system to leverage SharePoint Embedded, helping organizations maximize the value of their Microsoft investment and reduce operational friction.

“We are genuinely excited by what we’ve seen of the new M-Files experience for Microsoft 365 Copilot. Deriving AI value starts with accurate, governed information, and pairing Microsoft 365 Copilot with M-Files represents a compelling approach to enabling precision, compliance, and auditability for confident AI use across our business,” Mikko Pippuri, Digital Ninja, Berggren.

To learn more about M-Files' newest Microsoft 365 solutions, attend the Microsoft 365 Copilot and M-Files webinar on April 16.

To learn more about Work IQ, please visit Microsoft Work IQ CLI | Microsoft Learn .

About M-Files

M-Files is the context-first document management system that has redefined how work gets done by organizing information based on what it is, not where it’s stored. By connecting documents, people, projects, and processes in a unified view, M-Files eliminates operational friction and gives business and IT leaders a performance advantage. Its AI-native, metadata-driven design captures the knowledge and relationships surrounding documents to transform static files into a connected ecosystem. M-Files is the first document management system to natively store content within the Microsoft 365 platform and integrates with leading business applications, enabling organizations across a variety of industries to work in familiar tools while gaining enterprise-grade automation, governance, and control. More than 6,000 customers in 100+ countries rely on M-Files to streamline processes, strengthen compliance, and improve business performance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

Media contact

Megan Larsen

Megan.larsen@m-files.com

Marketbridge for M-Files

Leah Kleinberg

m-files@marketbridge.com