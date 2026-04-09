M-Files Launches New Tax Advisory, Quality, and Contract Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M-Files, the leader in context-first document management, launched three new purpose-built applications, M-Files for Tax Advisory, M-Files for Quality, and M-Files for Contracts. This portfolio expansion advances M-Files’ growth strategy to offer targeted, outcome-driven applications built for specific industries and business domains.

“This launch reflects how we continue to evolve our platform to better serve our customers,” stated Jay Bhatt, CEO of M-Files. “We’re scaling M-Files into a portfolio of industry-specific solutions designed to accelerate customer outcomes. With our new Industry Solutions, we’re delivering more targeted, high-impact value to customers.”

Built on M-Files' AI-native, context-first architecture, the new Industry Solutions leverage its enterprise knowledge graph to connect documents with related people, projects, processes, and compliance requirements.

M-Files for Tax Advisory: Designed specifically for tax professionals, this application supports complex engagements, regulatory documentation, and client deliverables. It provides structured engagement management, standardized workflows, automated document controls, and full visibility across client files — helping firms reduce risk, improve efficiency during peak periods, and maintain audit readiness.

Designed specifically for tax professionals, this application supports complex engagements, regulatory documentation, and client deliverables. It provides structured engagement management, standardized workflows, automated document controls, and full visibility across client files — helping firms reduce risk, improve efficiency during peak periods, and maintain audit readiness. M-Files for Quality: Built for manufacturing and regulated industries, M-Files' quality management solution strengthens document control, compliance, and process governance. It supports quality documentation, audits, nonconformance tracking, corrective and preventive action workflows, and controlled change management — helping organizations maintain operational integrity while simplifying regulatory adherence.

Built for manufacturing and regulated industries, M-Files' quality management solution strengthens document control, compliance, and process governance. It supports quality documentation, audits, nonconformance tracking, corrective and preventive action workflows, and controlled change management — helping organizations maintain operational integrity while simplifying regulatory adherence. M-Files for Contracts: The contracts solution streamlines the entire contract lifecycle, from drafting and negotiation to approval, execution, and renewal. Automated workflows, governed collaboration, and centralized visibility reduce cycle times, improve compliance, and mitigate risk across the organization.



Organizations can start with one application, then expand over time without introducing information silos. Four benefits of the productized approach include:

Faster Time to Value – Ready-to-deploy applications reduce implementation time and accelerate ROI

– Ready-to-deploy applications reduce implementation time and accelerate ROI Outcome-Focused Design – Solutions built around real-world use cases, not generic platforms

– Solutions built around real-world use cases, not generic platforms Increased Productivity with Connected Information – Multiple applications operate from a shared knowledge foundation, connecting teams and tools to speed execution and ensure consistent, compliant outcomes

– Multiple applications operate from a shared knowledge foundation, connecting teams and tools to speed execution and ensure consistent, compliant outcomes Scalable Portfolio Expansion – Customers can adopt additional solutions over time without re-platforming

“Our customers are looking for a context-first document management system that turns content into actionable knowledge, accelerating productivity while reinforcing governance,” said Ville Somppi, SVP of Industry Solutions at M-Files. “These new applications mirror how tax teams, quality managers, and contract processes actually work. This productized approach establishes the foundation for a broader portfolio strategy that will continue to expand across professional services, manufacturing, and other document-intensive industries.”

“With M-Files, we’ve strengthened our digitization strategy and streamlined our central quality assurance processes—reducing processing time by 66% and virtually eliminating complaints and penalties during customs inspections because we can produce the right documents, correctly and on demand.” said Heike Blodig, Vice President Quality & Compliance - Europe, TTI, Inc.

M-Files plans to expand its Industry Solutions portfolio to further support professional services, manufacturing, and other regulated industries managing complex documentation lifecycles.

For more information about M-Files' expanded product portfolio, visit m-files.com.

About M-Files

M-Files is the context-first document management system that has redefined how work gets done by organizing information based on what it is, not where it’s stored. By connecting documents, people, projects, and processes in a unified view, M-Files eliminates operational friction and gives business and IT leaders a performance advantage. Its AI-native, metadata-driven design captures the knowledge and relationships surrounding documents to transform static files into a connected ecosystem. M-Files is the first document management system to natively store content within the Microsoft 365 platform and integrates with leading business applications, enabling organizations across a variety of industries to work in familiar tools while gaining enterprise-grade automation, governance, and control. More than 6,000 customers in 100+ countries rely on M-Files to streamline processes, strengthen compliance, and improve business performance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

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